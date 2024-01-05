Shannon Sharpe Responds To Critics For Not Asking Hard-Hitting Followups To Katt Williams

Shannon Sharpe has broken the internet with his interesting interview with comedian Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay. In their extensive three-hour-long conversation, Williams targeted several artists including Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, and others.

Despite this, host Shannon kept a cautious approach, refraining from asking Williams any hard-hitting questions to stay clear of unnecessary controversies. However, Sharpe’s approach wasn’t received well by the fans. And Unc during his recent “NightCap” episode, made sure to respond to his critics.

In his response to the criticism, Shannon clarified that when Katt Williams unleashed himself on celebrities such as Cedric the Entertainer, Sharpe chose not to intervene. Instead, he left it to the audience to form their own opinions. Shannon Sharpe stated,

“I never said I was a journalist. I’ve never professed to be a journalist. I’m an entertainer. If you want hard hitting questions, 60 minutes is a platform for you, Dateline, 48 hours, go to somebody that does that.”

Shannon Sharpe expressed that he does not consider himself a journalist, but rather an entertainer. Sharpe mentioned that his podcast is not a journalistic platform where he delves deep with hard-hitting questions, but is focused more on entertaining content. His aim is to provide a platform for guests to express themselves freely without pushing them deep into controversial topics.

Shannon Sharpe’s Clever Handling of Katt Williams’ Unfiltered Takes

As Katt Williams hunted for blood on other comedians, Sharpe kept cautioning him not to say something he might regret later. Despite the warnings, Williams couldn’t contain his feelings and proceeded to criticize various artists, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, and several more.

Early in the podcast episode, Unc jokingly mentioned to Katt Williams that they might need to stop him from drinking more alcohol. Katt responded by saying that he wasn’t relying on alcohol to speak his mind. Moreover, the star comedian said enough and nobody thinks he needed any extra motivation to speak the truth as he claimed he was less drunk than Sharpe himself.

Shannon Sharpe scored big with the episode. It’s a win-win for the NFL vet because the episode was entertaining and has already reached over 12 million views on YouTube. Unc managed to pull off a successful episode without getting too serious, proving he’s a real entertainer. But, let’s toss the spotlight to Katt Williams, who turned the whole show into a blast.