Jim Harbaugh Calls Over Natty Winning Running Back Blake Corus for Trial in LA

Jim Harbaugh has a lot to do before the start of next season. The Chargers had one of the worst cap situations in the league, which ended up costing them. Over the past 2 weeks, they have lost key players like Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, A.J. Uzodinma, and Andrew Trainer.

Advertisement

Looks like Harbaugh is turning to his old team and players to build his new roster. Blake Corum appeared on the Rich Eisen show, where he stated that he had been invited to LA by the Chargers for a workout. Michigan’s running back is excited to meet Harbaugh and his new staff and will try to get the feel of the place.

Corum spent four seasons in Michigan with Harbaugh as his coach. Back when he returned to Ann Arbor for his senior year, he had stated that his relationship with the former 49ers coach was wonderful. Both share a passion for football and helping the community. As per Blue by Ninety, he stated that it is a privilege to play for a coach who will do right by you. He cherishes the time he gets to spend with him. He said,

Advertisement

“It’s great playing for a coach like that because he has your best interests (at heart), and you want to make him look the best, and that’s what we do here at Schem. Our relationship is great. I’m fortunate enough to play (for) Coach Harbaugh. I bet you a lot of people would die to play for him. He’s a legend. It’s something special; it’s something that I really cherish. I would do anything for Coach Harbaugh. He’s such a great coach, and he loves his guys, and he loves the game.”

Blake returned for his senior year and that relationship culminated in them winning the National Championship, after which Jim decided to return for his second stint in the pro league. When Michigan RB was asked on the Up& Adams show as to how Harbaugh would do this time around in the NFL, he asserted that his former coach would be successful anywhere he went because Coach Harbaugh loves to build winning squads and create a winning culture. He knows how to be a player’s coach.

Given how the Chargers finished the last season, they are bound to get top picks in the draft which will be crucial in the roster rebuilding.

LA Chargers Draft Prediction 2024

As per Spotrac, the Chargers have nine draft picks in the upcoming draft. Besides their own 7 picks, they got an extra 4th-round pick by trading Keenan Allen to the Bears this year and got a 7th-round pick when they traded J.C Jackson to the Patriots last year. They have the 5th overall pick in the 1st round and as per NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft, it is either JJ McCarthy or Marvin Harrison Jr who is projected to be the 5th overall pick. But that seems unlikely if the Chargers pick at 5.

While most teams that finished at the bottom are in desperate need of a QB, Harbaugh’s teams have a great QB in Justin Herbert. So a trade might be in play here. The Chargers can either draft the best receiver of the draft class or they can trade down to somewhere between 7th to 14th to get an Offensive Tackle in Taliese Fuaga, Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu.

Advertisement

With their 2nd round 37th pick, they can get a Defensive Tackle in Braden Fiske or Kris Jenkins. As per speculation, the Chargers receiver Roman Wilson. Harbaugh might look to add Wilson because both have a rapport and the Michigan receiver knows his system. They might also get a CB from Auburn in DJ James. The LA side needs a back after Allen’s exit and Blake Corum like Wilson could be the right fit for them. As per Bleacher report, he is projected to be a 4th round pick and given that the Chargers have two 4th round picks, getting Corum should be an easy task. Blake will also be meeting the Ravens and Lions in the upcoming days. It will be interesting to see how the cards fall in LA.