“You’re a Crier”: Deiondra Sanders Playfully Teases Jacquees for ‘Tearing Up’ at Baby Shower

Deiondra Sanders recently celebrated the birth of her baby boy, which coincided with her father, Coach Prime’s, 57th birthday. Following the arrival of her first child after a difficult pregnancy full of medical scares, Deiondra shared a vlog on her YouTube channel and gave viewers a glimpse into the moments leading up to Baby Que’s arrival.

In the vlog, Deiondra playfully teased her fiance, Jacquees, saying, “You’re a crier” and recalled instances, where she believed he had shed tears– like during their newborn’s gender reveal party and baby shower last month–out of which, the second event coincided with Jacquees popping the big question to her. So, tears were likely involved.

While Jacquees jokingly denied these claims, he did mention that their pending wedding might indeed involve some tears.

Deiondra, not the one to give up, cited her “pregnancy brain” and kept pressing him about being a crybaby. To which, the R&B singer remained skeptical and asked her to specify examples and she ended up listing some, noting, “You cried in December…You cried in January.”

In the middle of this back-and-forth, Jacquees playfully wished that his son would take after him.

Jacquees playfully imagines a mini-him

As the conversation between Coach Prime‘s daughter and the R&B singer continued, there came a moment where Jacquees chimed in saying that he is quite sure that their baby boy will naturally inherit his mannerisms, way of speaking, and overall vibe. Plus, he hoped that their son would adopt his general outlook on life, a common thing that every new parent secretly desires:

“I just know he’s going to pick up on everything—my lingo, my vibe, where I stand, everything.”

Next, the conversation took a funny turn as Jacquees jokingly imagined their son possibly being born already talking or singing.

Now that the baby has already arrived, Deiondra is over the moon and has also expressed deep gratitude to Jesus for letting her experience motherhood which seemed uncertain even a few months ago.