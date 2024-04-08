LSU WR Is Skeptical of $160M Daniel Jones, Despite Eyeing NY Giants’ Interest

During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, former LSU wideout Malik Nabers discussed his potential NFL landing spot with Josina Anderson. Nabers remained diplomatic, even claiming that his decision would depend on when his name would be called. While rumors have connected him to the New York Giants, who hold the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, it seems like Nabers isn’t all that confident with the current QB situation within the franchise.

The 2023 Unanimous All-American was quite thankful for getting the opportunity to be drafted amongst the best prospects but hinted at reservations regarding the Giants. The uncertainty around their quarterback situation with Daniel Jones healing from a torn ACL and ongoing talks about securing a top-tier QB added a little ‘if and but’ to Naber’s decision-making process.

“I don’t know where I’m going,” Nabers stated. “Going to New York wouldn’t be a bad idea. The quarterback situation — I know they’re going to figure it out, especially if they have a caliber receiver coming like me. They’re going to want to get me the ball, so I’m sure they’re going to want to have a quarterback that can do that.”

The Giants’ management has been vocal about Daniel Jones re-taking the starting role after coming back from rehab. However, if Jones isn’t available, Drew Lock is set to step in temporarily. Yet, the team’s long-term quarterback strategy remains uncertain.

Insider Reveals Why NY Giants Are Worried About Daniel Jones

The New York Giants’ journey with Daniel Jones has been tumultuous, a fact that their potential draft pick, Malik Nabers, is likely aware of. Despite being selected with the sixth pick of the 2019 NFL draft, Jones has struggled with inconsistency during his tenure with the franchise. While he had a strong showing in 2022, with a 67.2 % completion rate on 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns, it’s his consistency that has been inconsistent.

The 2022 standout season led to a lucrative new contract, but rumors circulating at the NFL scouting combine suggest the Giants may be regretting it. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen voiced out that multiple sources indicated that the Giants are “absolutely done” with Jones, ranking it as the third of the top five rumors he heard at the Combine, according to Sports Illustrated.

“No. 3 of the top five rumors I heard at the combine is the Giants are ‘absolutely done’ with Daniel Jones. Done. Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it. And they feel … the words I heard at the combine, multiple times, the two words were ‘buyer’s remorse.’” Rich Eisen said on the Roku show.

Last season, Jones struggled with injuries and underperformed despite being healthy for a major part of the year after his $160 million contract. He played just six games with a record that screams disappointment 1-6. Moreover, he tallied just two touchdowns while getting intercepted six times.

The Giants’ stance on addressing the quarterback position in the upcoming draft remains unclear with eyes on Malik Nabers, but the possibility of them moving on from Jones is real.