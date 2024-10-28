Bengals QB Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Draws Inspiration From Her ‘Viral White Jumpsuit’ for Her New Gameday Fit

Earlier this year, quarterback Jake Browning’s girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, accidentally went viral for donning an all-white jumpsuit to a Bengals game. Ten months later, Niles was back at it again, setting the internet on fire with another spicey gameday fit.

Yesterday, Niles shared an Instagram reel showcasing her latest outfit for the Bengals’ matchup against the Eagles. While her team wasn’t able to slay the Eagles, Stephanie sure did with her outfit.

Unlike last time when Niles wore an all-white jumpsuit, the QB’s girlfriend opted for an all-white underbust corset. The highlight of the corset, however, was the cute tributes designed for her boyfriend.

Right above the busk of her corset was the number 6 engraved — a reference to Browning’s jersey number for the Bengals. The oomph factor, though, was added with the letters J and B stitched in orange on the two sides of her derrière.

As she showcased her outfit in the reel, one of her friends could be overheard saying that she thinks this outfit has the potential to go viral. Stephanie instantly brushed off the compliment before quickly highlighting her accessories — a silver chain and a cute orange bag.

Considering Stephanie Niles is the co-founder of “7th Street Swim,” a sustainable swimsuit brand based in New York City, it’s no surprise to see her put so much thought into her gameday fits. Her friend talking about virality further enforces the theory that her latest fit was designed to stir up attention among the fans.

While that might not have worked out this time, the contrast to her initial viral moment back in January adds a humorous twist to the story.

Stephanie Niles didn’t realize her attire’s virality

Sometimes, the best things happen to you when you least expect it. And sometimes, things don’t happen to you even when you give it all. That’s life. And that’s also the story of Stephanie Niles’ virality. Interestingly, when the QB’s girlfriend first went viral this year, she had no plan or intention that things would pan out the way they did.

In an interview with Bengal Jim’s “Before the Roar” Tailgate Experience, Niles revealed that she had no idea that her outfit was being broadcast. Her focus was completely on the field, watching her boyfriend play as the QB1 for the Bengals and cheering for him to the best of her abilities.

It was during one of her celebratory dances that the cameras caught her outfit, the clip of which soon spread the internet like wildfire. During the interview, she revealed that while she was happy to go viral, she was grateful that the cameras didn’t capture anything that could have been embarrassing for her. Regardless, she was completely oblivious to her going viral.

“When you’re in the box, you can not tell if the camera is on you… I’m happy they captured something that was not totally embarrassing. But, yeah, (I) did not expect that level of reaction.”

Though things might not have panned out as she had hoped this time, it’s heartening to see her go to such lengths to support her boyfriend. Jake Browning is winning both on and off the field.