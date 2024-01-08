“Brov Left Her Hanging”: Fans Believe Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Stephanie Niles Got Denied a Handshake

In the season finale between the Bengals and the Browns, Jake Browning’s performance wasn’t the only thing stealing the spotlight. Amongst the audience was his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, who set the Paul Brown stadium ablaze with her spicy attire. She instantly became the talk of the town as the cameras panned on her after Browning’s second touchdown.

Clad in a fitting bodysuit that had Browning’s initials and jersey number 6, Niles instantly became an online sensation. She also adorned herself with a scarlet red hat, and her cheeky smile was visible in other pictures on her Instagram stories to suit the occasion. Niles became viral to the extent that many fans even hailed her as the game’s unofficial MVP.

However, what caught the eye more in the clip was the fact that Niles was given a cold shoulder as she reached out for a cheering handshake on Browning’s touchdown. It was actually to her father, who was also present at the game. He appeared to be heading upstairs and didn’t notice his daughter reaching for a handshake.

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to close their season on a high note with a decisive 31-14 victory over the Browns. Though the win is no compensation for the playoff elimination last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Browning shone brightly. He completed 18 out of 24 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. However, the fans, as usual, were most interested in Stephanie Niles.

Stephanie Niles’ Popularity Skyrockets

Stephanie’s popularity hit through the roof as more and more fans chimed in to talk about her skinny-fit outfit. The clip was also shared by Barstool Sports with a caption that summed up the fan sentiments quite aptly.

“Jake Browning we were unfamiliar with your game.”

This encouraged more fans to chime in with their thoughts, who had an array of reactions ranging from jokes to praises for Niles’ bold choice. One of the fans quipped, “That man may never start another game, but he has already won the game of life“.

A fan couldn’t carry the weight of her choice, thinking it seemed uncoordinated. He wrote, “Her whole fit is uncoordinated wtf do she even got on,” with a crying emoji.

Another one had a hilarious take on her evening plans, writing, “She have an alpine skiing race later or what?”

A voice that was impressed by her presence and probably had internet problems, wrote, “My screen froze on this and I’m not complaining”.

This fan wrote under MLFootball’s post, “Brov left her hanging,” with a laughing and crying emoji.

Apart from the fan moments, the Bengals’ display against the Cleveland Browns was a wondrous effort, leading to their 31-14 victory. They also avenged themselves against the season opener loss in a final result of 24-3. But it’s worth noting that the Browns benched their QB, Joe Flacco, to prevent any injury scare that could hinder their wildcard round game against the Texans.