“You’re Going to 18 Games Because of Money”: Ryan Clark Highlights Player Safety as the NFL and NFLPA Discuss 18-Game Season

Peyton Manning is synonymous with the number 18. If NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has his way, “The Sheriff” won’t be the only thing directly associated with 18 in league circles. Goodell is pushing for the NFL to add an 18th regular season game. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “the 18-game schedule is coming. It’s just a matter of when.”

Current and former players have mixed emotions on an 18th regular season contest. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark noted “if you’re going to make people play 18 games, you have to pay them to play 18 games.” However, he doesn’t think the league can follow through on expanded player safety initiatives if they make this move. To him, the NFL’s motive is purely financial.

“I don’t believe that you can balance player safety with 18 games… you’re going to 18 games because of money. You’re not going to 18 games because you want players to be seen more [or] because you want this game to be more popular… playing an extra regular season game, as opposed to a preseason game, makes this league richer than it already is.”

Mina Kimes mentioned the NFL also needs to better handle “safety and appropriateness” of potential international sites. She said the field in Brazil for the Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers Week 1 matchup “was a problem.”

The NFL must show its supposed care for player safety through actions. Thus far, as the league has enhanced the international series, it has fallen short. It will need to show visible improvements to get the NFLPA on board with its desired path.

Mine Kimes comments on potential officiating advancements

Much has been made of the NFL’s inability – or potential unwillingness – to use technology to support first down determination since the AFC Championship. The Buffalo Bills controversially came up short on a fourth down play that many fans believed they reached the line to gain on. The Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive and won the game 32-29.

Goodell labeled the possibility of officials aiding the Chiefs “ridiculous.” He then addressed how the NFL could improve its ability to properly spot the ball beyond referees and chains. As Kimes recapped, the league can’t do so with certainty yet despite already having chips in the ball. However, she – and Goodell – are confident that will change sooner than later.

“Technologically, it’s just not possible right now, but I think it will be in the future. As Roger [Goodell] alluded to, this is where the league is going. They’re not there just yet, but that certainly is going to eliminate a lot of these controversies we’ve seen.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the NFL adjusted its ruled following a Buffalo loss to Kansas City. Back in 2022, the league changed the postseason overtime rules to allow both teams to get a possession. This came after the Bills lost to the Chiefs 42-26 in the AFC Divisional round. Josh Allen did not get to touch the ball in overtime as Patrick Mahomes drove for a touchdown on his opening drive.

The NFL has a fine line to walk between technology and the human element. Overdependence on technology will slow the game to a terrible pace. However, it’s important to make sure obvious mistakes are corrected in the moment. Eliminating any debate as to what’s a first down is a positive for the league. For better or worse, fans will have to exhibit more patience to reach that point.