Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Is Tua Tagovailoa Playing Tonight?

The Miami Dolphins visit the Bengals in Cincinnati today to kick off Week 4 of the NFL season. Who is playing and who is out ?

The Miami Dolphins are on a roll right now, coming into this matchup at 3-0 after beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to find their groove after starting the season 1-2.

The Dolphins led by new hire coach and offensive guru Mike McDaniel took the league by storm over the last two weeks. In Week 2, they started off by pulling a huge comeback over the Baltimore Ravens led by Tua, Tyreek, and Waddle.

Then, they followed that up with an impressive and coherent win over the Buffalo Bills in which Tua Tagovailoa got roughed up. Now, they fly into Cincinnati to take on the AFC winners from last season.

Tua and Waddle ready to go but Bengals face setback on defense

Tagovailoa is heading to the game with a questionable tag on his status but he has voiced his expectation to play. Tua also controversially returned to the game after seemingly taking a hard hit to his head from the ground.

He missed one drive but was back afterwards to quarterback the Dolphins to the comeback victory. McDaniel attributed Tua’s injury moreso to the back rather than the head which seemed to rest some of the rumors.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — listed as questionable with back and ankle issues — is expected to play tonight against the #Bengals, barring a setback, per sources. WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2022

In addition Jaylen Waddle is also on track to play after going through practice with a groin injury. Waddle and Tyreek will play instrumental roles in the game if Dolphins aim to pull off the upset.

The Bengals defense however, will face some difficulty after having DT DJ Reader ruled out for the game. Reader was not a participant in practice this week so the news does not come as a surprise.

The injury news on this game is mostly positive with the fans ready for a back and forth game on Thursday Night Football.

