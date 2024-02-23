Philadelphia Eagles‘ chief security officer, Big Dom, has been absent from the sidelines for the latter part of the 2023 season following an altercation with the opposing team. However, one couldn’t simply guess how this might have affected the team’s performance since reports suggest that head coach Nick Sirianni lost his composure more than once in Big Dom’s absence.

Big Dom, formally known as Dom DiSandro, was slapped with a suspension after the Eagles’ Week 13 matchup against the 49ers when the chief security officer engaged in a scuffle with Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Both Greenlaw and DiSandro were ejected from the game, but Dom was later fined a whopping $100k and was also barred from the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season. As it turns out, with Big Dom absent, Sirianni found it harder to control his emotions, leading to several heated exchanges with his staff and players in Big Dom’s absence.

So the question remains: Did Dom’s absence also result in the team’s dismal 1-5 record to end the season?

The Eagles, after an impressive start with a 10-1 record, hit a rough patch that led to a steep drop in their performance. This downturn was highlighted by a tough 32-9 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. Big Dom was back on the sidelines during that game, but perhaps the damage was already done.

Sideline Supervision: A Surprising Necessity?

The reactions from the Eagles Nation ranged from disbelief to humor over the notion that their head coach needed a “babysitter” on the sidelines. Comments and jokes flooded social media, with fans poking fun at the situation by dubbing Big Dom “the babysitter” and questioning the professionalism of needing such a figure to maintain decorum.

Yet, amidst the laughter, some pointed out the seriousness of the issue, suggesting that the reliance on a security officer to control a head coach’s temper might be indicative of deeper problems within the team’s leadership.

The varied reactions from the fanbase mirror the complex emotions surrounding the Eagles’ unexpected season unravel. While the humor in the situation can be highlighted by some fans, others view it as a damning indictment of Sirianni’s suitability for his role.

Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, the new coordinators on board, hope to steer the ship back to the Eagles’ winning ways. The return of Big Dom to the sidelines in 2024 is anticipated not just for the security he provides but perhaps, more importantly, for the stability his presence seems to impart on the coaching staff.