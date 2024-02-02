How Much Will Private Jets Pay in Parking to Las Vegas Airports During Super Bowl 58?

Jan 30, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Chiefs helmets and the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches in Las Vegas, the city is rolling out the red carpet for over 1,000 private jets descending for the big game. It’s a high-flying rush as landing spots at Henderson and North Las Vegas Airport are getting snatched up, but there are still some slots available for quick landings and takeoffs.

Advertisement

However, these slots are perfect for only drop-and-go flights, a scenario where planes touch down, drop their passengers, and then fly elsewhere to find a parking spot. Although, the price for parking these luxurious jets is quite something as it will start from $750 and will go up to a staggering $15,000 per day, depending on the size of the aircraft.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1752762812902809912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Henderson and North Las Vegas Airport, working together can handle around 400 planes. Additionally, Boulder City Municipal Airport is also in the mix, but it’s nearly at full capacity, providing space for only about 10 aircraft.

The aviation buzz is real as people scramble to secure a landing spot before the Super Bowl kicks off. However, it is not keeping away the VIPs who are insisting on traveling on a private jet, and they are shelling out more than $22,000 for the privilege. For the ones who are not flying on private jets, fear not! United Airlines is stepping up its game, adding special flights to and from Kansas City and Northern California.

The big-name stars set to perform in the Super Bowl pre-game and halftime shows had their parking spaces secured months in advance to ensure a smooth and timely arrival. Additionally, the girlfriend of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce,and the star of the game, Taylor Swift, has everything sorted out.

Despite performing in Tokyo the day before the game, the 17-hour time difference works in her favor, ensuring she arrives in Vegas well before kickoff. The airports have already organized a landing spot for the pop sensation in advance.

Fans gearing up for the nail-biting Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers were in for a surprise. Learning about the countless jets lined up before the game left them shocked. Some wondered about the impact it will have on the environment, while others couldn’t believe how people manage to afford such pricey things.

Advertisement

A fan stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bginsberg2/status/1752764388518314141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MyThreadDJ/status/1752830016092545120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A social media user explained,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LinssenTodd/status/1752763896086004137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realgreatwang/status/1752830726989545823?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/c3cil009/status/1752862878074368293?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different one expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cbex24/status/1752899256917115352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ahead of the Super Bowl kickoff, those flying on private jets are a bit anxious about their touchdown success at Sin City. However, Allegiant Stadium, being in the entertainment hub, is set to shine with stars. People from all over the country are flying in for the big finale, making the upcoming game not just a sports showdown but also a glamorous event.

Super Bowl “Packages” That Went Viral Last Year

The last Super Bowl took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Back then also, thousands of private aircraft flew in before the big game. Luckily, there was plenty of room for everyone since Phoenix has four public airports.

Last season was a massive celebration, with star athletes and entertainment celebrities joining forces to party in the city. Medium Rare even offered a Super Bowl package for a hefty one million dollars, giving folks the chance to share a private deck with ex-TE Rob Gronkowski and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The package also included a private jet ride to and from Arizona, access to cool events like SI The Party with Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers, endless drinks, a bunch of SUVs, VIP bathrooms, and even a spa day to recover from the epic party.

Las Vegas is the perfect place for notorious parties, and this season’s Super Bowl is bringing all the festivities to the city. Throughout the week, you can join the fun at various parties hosted by celebrities like Rob Gronkowski‘s “Gronk Beach” on Feb 10, Shaq’s Fun House on Feb 9th, Zach Bryan’s Bud Light 2024 Backyard Tour on Feb 9th, Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb 10th, SI The Party on Feb 10th, and many more.

Super Bowl fever gets crazier every season, and this time, it’s going to be an even bigger bash if you find yourself in the Sin City during Super Bowl week.