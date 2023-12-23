“My Dad Got So Mad”: When Livid Deion Sanders Lashed Out at JSU Boys for Using Their Phones at the Wrong Time

Back in September 2022, an unforgettable scene unfolded in the world of college football. It was a Sunday evening, and the atmosphere was still buzzing from a spectacular 56-point victory. But amidst this euphoria, Coach Deion Sanders, a name synonymous with football excellence and a figure in the NFL Hall of Fame, noticed something that didn’t sit right with him.

Advertisement

His team, the JSU boys, were glued to their phones just after their win. This sight triggered a response from Coach Prime that would become a talking point in the sports world. Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime’s son, captured this moment on video, providing one of the first glimpses into his father’s passionate coaching style.

In the video, Coach Sanders is seen confronting his players about their fixation on their phones immediately after the game. His message was clear: stay in the moment, celebrate your win, rest, or do something meaningful—but don’t be on your phones. The caption of the post by Sanders Jr. read,

Advertisement

“What is so important that you need to check your phone before the most important thing in your life? #COACHPRIME !! My dad got so mad that he didn’t even finish his sentence at the end. This is Part 2. I know y’all remember Part 1 from last year.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiLENICgimu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This caption encapsulated the essence of the video: the frustration of a coach who wants his players to prioritize what’s truly important. Coach Prime’s stern lecture was not just a casual talk; it was a fierce admonition. He emphasized the need for his players to not repeat this behavior in the locker room, warning that those who did might lose the privilege to play.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1738409247472599107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans appreciated Deion’s action, while others just criticized his harshness. A user mentioned, “That’s definitely not the only thing that can rescue their family for generations. That’s a fucking game.” Another one wrote, “Get em, coach.”

Advertisement

A comment read, “Enough said” A fan wrote, “I bet no one from now on won’t even look at their phone, e even if your notifications are BLOWING UP…SO tempting but I can hear coach voice in my head now IF I CATCH YOU ON THE PHONE YOU ALREADY KNOW ME” MAMA I’m scared,” highlighting the power and impact of Deion Sanders’ words.

Deion Sanders and His Unique Coaching Style

Earlier this year, another instance highlighted Coach Prime’s unique approach to coaching. During a scrimmage at the University of Colorado, where Sanders had recently become the head coach, a minor scuffle broke out among the players. Instead of reprimanding the players involved in the fight, Sanders criticized those who walked away, emphasizing solidarity and teamwork.

“I saw two of you walking off over there, and you’ve got a key teammate fighting. If one fights, we all fight. You understand that? I don’t want to see you all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UnnecRoughness/status/1691823293098041746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

These instances paint a vivid picture of Deion Sanders as a coach. He is not your typical football coach. His methods may sometimes seem unconventional, but they stem from a place of deep commitment to his team’s success and well-being. He’s been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism this year, especially as his harsh coaching style proved ineffective for the Buffaloes. But Coach Prime only looks forward and is ready to prove himself and his team once again.