Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Melbourne Concert After the Super Bowl?

Sport Themen der Woche KW06 Sport Bilder des Tages LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 11: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces girlfriend Taylor Swift as he celebrates winning the game during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

After the Super Bowl concluded last Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs securing a thrilling 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce and his teammates were on cloud nine. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who had just returned from Tokyo, wasted no time in preparing for her upcoming tour in Melbourne, scheduled to begin on February 16th, which was five days after the Super Bowl.

While Swift was spotted at the Super Bowl after-party, celebrating alongside her boyfriend Kelce, fans had hoped to see her at the Chiefs’ victory parade in Kansas City, which coincided with Valentine’s Day. However, their hopes were dashed when she was not in attendance. Nonetheless, Swift had her reasons as just two days later, she had a performance scheduled at the MCG Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, kicking off the next leg of her Eras Tour.

Australian media outlets reported on Tuesday evening that Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning artist, was en route from Los Angeles to Hawaii before continuing to Melbourne for the next leg of her Eras Tour. Swift is set to perform over three days, from Friday, February 16th to Sunday, February 18th, at the MCG in Melbourne.

As Taylor Swift kicked off her concert series on Friday, fans eagerly scanned the crowd, hoping to spot Travis Kelce singing along with her. However, the Chiefs’ tight end was noticeably absent. Kelce has been occupied with his team and family, celebrating their well-deserved Super Bowl victory. With Swift’s departure on Tuesday and Kelce’s commitments to the victory parade, their schedules didn’t align for the concert. Nonetheless, Kelce plans to join her soon.

Taylor Swift’s Tour Continues Amidst Absence of Travis Kelce

Despite his absence at Friday’s concert, he was still on Tay Tay’s mind. Swift made a subtle reference to him during her performance, adding the line “guy on the Chiefs” to her song Karma’s lyrics once again. While Kelce missed the first day, sources from US Weekly suggest that he will be joining Swift on her tour and accompanying her as she continues to travel.

Taylor Swift’s calendar is packed until the first week of March. She is set to jet off to Sydney next, where she will be performing at Accor Stadium from Friday, February 23rd to Monday, February 25th, 2024. After her stint in Sydney, Swift’s tour will take her to Singapore for six shows, running until March 9th, 2024.

Following this busy stretch, Swift will finally enjoy a well-deserved two-month break. During this time, we can expect her and Kelce to cherish some quality moments together, setting work concerns aside.

