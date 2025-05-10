“You’re Never Working if…”: Tyler Warren Delivers Classy Response When Asked How He’s Feeling About the New Job

Transitioning from college football to the NFL is a wild jump that many young athletes struggle to adjust to. Overnight, the sport of football goes from being a fun activity you balance with school to a full-time job. Every year, a new batch of fresh draftees either sink or swim in their new environments. And so far, Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts is still afloat.

Advertisement

Now that we’re past the 2025 NFL Draft, teams like the Colts have opened the rookie minicamps to get a first look at their new studs. It’s a bit of a relief for first-year guys like Warren, who have had to wait a long time between the end of the college football season and now to get back on the field — they’ve been off for about four months.

Warren sure sounds pumped to be back in action too. In his first interview following day one of camp, the former Penn State tight end said there’s a lot that has happened over the last few months, and he’s happy to get away from it all and focus on football.

“Being out here and actually playing football with the horseshoe on the helmet now is really cool,” Warren expressed. “So, that was just fun being out here, and it is starting to feel like, you know, you’re back in it and back playing football again.”

It’s not surprising that Warren sounds relieved to be done with the Draft day drama. After all, he was put through the wringer leading up to his selection. Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the only player who got prank-called during the event — Warren received one as well when the Jets were on the clock at No. 7.

Additionally, TE prospect Colston Loveland out of Michigan, who was projected to go lower than Warren, went four spots ahead of him. All in all, things didn’t go as planned for the Penn State star.

That said, when asked whether he feels more pressure with football now being his full-time job, Warren gave a great answer:

“Well, you know, they say you’re never working if you’re doing what you love, right? So, that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. It’s really just continuing that and doing what I love and feel like I’m supposed to be doing. So, it’s a lot of fun.”

The saying may ring true to highly drafted guys like Warren, but for lower-selected players like Shedeur, they might be feeling a bit more pressure. Like Marcellus Wiley said recently, a first or second-round pick could completely forget how to play and still not get cut. So, Warren has good reason to feel relaxed and like he has some leeway.

Warren on integrating with the Vets

One of the hardest things for a rookie is to come in and mesh with their new teammates. Especially the older ones who have been doing it for years, some for over a decade. They have to adjust and adapt to a whole new set of more experienced, mature teammates. Well, with camp still being so early, Warren hasn’t had that opportunity yet.

“Honestly, I haven’t been around the vets too much yet. It’s really just been us at this camp right now. I think they’ll be in later in the week or something,” Warren shared after being asked how he was bonding with the vets.

It makes sense, and the question might have come a bit early. That said, Warren’s already been in touch with some of his new teammates through text and is eager to start working alongside them.

“But yeah, I’m excited. You know, I’ve had some guys text me and stuff when I got drafted,” Warren revealed. “So, to see them in person and start to mesh with the team will be fun.”

All classy responses coming from the John Mackey award winner. Warren’s level-headedness shone through in the interview, and that mindset should carry over to the field as well. The Colts may have gotten a steal at 14, and they should thank their lucky stars and the teams ahead of them for that.

It’s always good to have a player who loves to play the game, and Warren sounds exactly like that type. The game isn’t just a job to him, it’s something he loves. That type of passion for any job is usually rewarded. Let’s see if the same will be said for Warren.