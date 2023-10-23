Taylor Swift Admirers Go Ballistic Upon Spotting Jackson Mahomes in Arrowhead; “He Shouldn’t be Allowed Near Women or Kids”

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches the action with Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift once again graced Arrowhead Stadium, her presence electrifying the crowd as she cheered for the Chiefs and, notably, Travis Kelce. Dressed in Chiefs’ colors, the pop icon’s camaraderie with Brittany Mahomes, wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was visible, their viral handshake symbolizing a joining spirit.

However, this harmonious picture was disrupted for Swift’s fans by another figure in the suite, Jackson Mahomes. Pat Mahomes’ younger brother currently finds himself amidst serious legal troubles. He has been accused of assault. While Taylor and Brittany’s handshake went viral, Swifties weren’t happy upon spotting Jackson Mahomes standing alongside their favorite pop star

Jackson Mahomes Makes First Public Appearance; Alongside Taylor Swift

The Chiefs’ 31-17 win against the Chargers was a sight to behold, with Swift visibly elated in the stands cheering for her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. But it was the company she kept that caught everyone’s attention—Jackson Mahomes, facing serious legal allegations and standing there, sparked an uproar online. His casual demeanor at the game, just feet away from women and children, set Twitter ablaze.

A tweet by a fan launched into the spotlight which happened to be a repost of Dov Kleiman’s tweet, criticizing Jackson’s proximity to Swift with the biting remark: “He shouldn’t be allowed near women or kids.” The reactions piled up quickly, with the fans’ emphatic response. Keliman’s agreement in the first place read, “Looks like they let Jackson Mahomes come near Taylor Swift. Not Ideal.”

It’s safe to say fans weren’t thrilled to spot Jackson during his first outing since s*xual assault allegations against him emerged earlier this year.

Patrick Mahomes’ Little Brother in Legal Hot Water

Jackson Mahomes is set to appear for a hearing on October 24, relating to a s*xual assault case that he was named in, in February. The younger brother of the Kansas City Chiefs QB was booked on aggravated s*xual battery charges but got out on a $100,000 bond.

The alleged assault happened against a restaurant owner in Overland Park’s Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. The crime was allegedly captured on security footage. Jackson and his attorneys have denied all allegations.

The Kansas City Star reported that Aspen’s has now shuttered, succumbing to a dramatic loss in clientele following her accusations against Jackson Mahomes. The restaurant saw a hefty 75% drop in profits, due to the negative publicity and ongoing legal proceedings. On top of that, Aspen Vaughn revealed that the restaurant was vandalized multiple times.