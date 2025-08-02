“You’re Our Little Sister”: When Taylor Swift Earned Praise from Chiefs DB Coach for Helping Travis Kelce

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance is one for the books and will forever be etched in NFL history. However, not everyone believed it was real when they first made their love public. But one member of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff once set the record straight for all the naysayers and conspiracy theorists.

Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt not only legitimized their romance but even said that Swift has made Kelce a “better man.”

He also shared that Swift was coming to the stadiums “privately” well before the news of their relationship broke the internet in September last year. “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it,” he revealed on an episode of “The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac.”

Taking it a step further, Merritt basically invited Taylor to be part of the Chiefs family at a time when she was being booed at during Chiefs games.

“There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis. So, therefore, you’re our little sister … You’re part of our family,” he said endearingly.

The DC also revealed that Taylor is not only a positive influence on Travis but also on the whole team.

“She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. When my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me, and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us.”

From Travis attending Taylor’s concert one fateful night to now the pop star having been at almost every Chiefs game for the past two seasons, the romance of T+T has come a long way. And fans can expect to see more of them now that Taylor’s concert duties have been concluded.