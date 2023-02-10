“You’ll probably have a solid day on defense” : Robbie Gould becomes the newest 49ers player to take a swing at Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are 16-3 heading into Super Bowl LVII next Sunday. Most of the teams the Eagles beat to get to this point have made their bed with reality. Except for the San Francisco 49ers, who still believe they were the better team on the day. Now, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould is joining his fellow teammates in subtly trash-talking the Eagles’ offense. In particular, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Speaking with Trey Wingo of ‘The 33rd Team’, Gould has a pretty harsh analysis of Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts. He says, “If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense”. Gould, like other 49ers’ players, is placing his chips on Patrick Mahomes getting the better of the Eagles early in the game and putting the Eagles off balance.

Gould’s analysis of Hurts is both harsh and untrue. Hurts has been the driving factor in the Eagles’ dominant run this season. In fact, Hurts led the league in passer rating for 25+ yard throws. What’s more, he is an established dual-threat maestro, becoming the first-ever NFL player to have 10 rushing touchdowns, and a passer rating of 100+.

Jalen Hurts will take on Patrick Mahomes for the Super Bowl ring and MVP title

Jalen Hurts is not just fighting for the Super Bowl on Sunday. He is also potentially fighting for the NFL MVP award. What’s more, his sole, and probably the biggest challenge, is playing on the opposing team on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes is leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 3rd Super Bowl game, and he’d like to get another ring on his finger.

Both teams, and both QBs, are quite evenly matched on paper. In fact, fans can expect a tug-of-war between these two teams as they fight for every single yard on the gridiron. Both QBs have a tendency to run with the ball, which will make every single play an intriguing one for fans and analysts, as they try to decipher what their next moves will be. Especially, when it comes to Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is a known magician with the ball. He has the ability to sneak out of pockets, break tackles, and make some of the most unorthodox passes ever known. However, the fact remains that he gets the job done. He is able to win games for his team. This is why he is such a strong contender not only for the NFL MVP award, but to win the Super Bowl as well. The only person stopping him is Jalen Hurts.

