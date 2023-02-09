“Be curious, not judgmental” : Aaron Rodgers hits back at Mitchell Schwartz for criticizing his “Isolation Retreat” plans

Aaron Rodgers is not the kind of person who feels it is necessary to always respond to his critics. Most of the time, his performance on the field does the talking. However, this season has been bumpy for him. So when a former University of California player Mitchell Schwartz gave a very sharp criticism about Rodgers’ “4 days in darkness” plan, AR12 did not take it well.

During his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, Rodgers talked about how he has not yet come to a decision about his future. He reaffirms that retirement is a likely option and that he needs more time to decide. In pursuit of that, and as a long-time plan, Rodgers reveals he is planning on going on an “Isolation Retreat”, which could possibly help him make a decision.

“It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts,” Rodgers says. “It stimulates DMT, so there can be some hallucinations in there, but it’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phones off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Aaron Rodgers is not happy with Mitchell Schwartz’s criticism of his plans

Many fans and analysts put forward their reactions to Aaron Rodgers’ plans. The one that stood out from the rest, though, was Mitchell Schwartz’s. An ex-Cal who played as an offensive tackle for the Browns and the Chiefs, Tweeted his opinion about Rodgers spending 4 days in darkness in complete isolation.

“Weird the Packers aren’t consulting more with the guy who needs to go on a 4-day darkness retreat to figure out whether he wants to play football…,” he wrote.

A usually silent Rodgers somehow found it difficult not to respond this time. Though one could sense the anger and/or disappointment, his reply betrayed none of those emotions. “Be curious, not judgmental. We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life,” Rodgers wrote. “Love and respect to you ❤️“

Rodgers is bound to enter into free agency for the first time in his career. This came after what was a disastrous season for him and the Packers. It seems very likely that he will not stay at Green Bay. Though the reality of his retirement also cannot be sidelined. Is the NFL community ready to lose two of its best QB in the same month? Or will fans be treated to a few more years of Rodgers?

