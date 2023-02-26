Lamar Jackson Trade: Nick Wright Reckons Going For Bryce Young in Exchange For Jackson Might be the Best Possible Move for Ravens

NFL’s Free Agency period is almost here, and the QB race seems to have made little to no progress at all. One of the most interesting situations right now, the one between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, is still unresolved. Rumors are still afloat of the Ravens potentially trading Jackson for a few draft picks. NFL analyst Nick Wright might just have given the Ravens a few good pointers to lean into.

Quite a few teams in the NFL are desperate for a franchise quarterback. So much so, that they are willing to pay Jackson whatever he asks. In such a scenario, it is only natural that the Ravens try to make the most of the situation and exploit their rivals. Jackson’s departure might hurt them, but they should have some scope of mitigating that damage if Wright’s ideas for the Ravens go as planned.

Nick Wright feels the Ravens should trade Jackson to Colts, Raiders, or Bears

Speaking on ‘The Herd’, Nick Wright shares some of the potential trades the Ravens could go for using Lamar Jackson. “Call up the Colts,” he says. “You’ve been on a quarterback carousel since (Andrew) Luck retired. The number four pick might be no man’s land. You might end up trading this exact package just to move up to number one, to take 5’10” Bryce Young.”

“What about the number 4, the number 35, and a next year’s first (round) for Lamar,” he suggests for a trade with the Colts. The Colts have struggled to find a franchise QB since Andrew Luck’s retirement. Trading for Jackson could be a huge win for the Indianapolis outfit. Although they might have to rebuild the team around him, it might just be a great long-term investment.

For the Ravens, this could give them the opportunity to hunt down a fresh, less expensive QB with a good college track record. However, to get Bryce Young, they might have to squeeze their way into the #1 pick. The Bears already have a good QB in Justin Fields, so picking Young may not be on their minds yet. However, the Titans and the Cardinals are both in the hunt for a QB, and will surely snatch Young up.

Can the Ravens favorably trade Lamar Jackson even if the Colts refuse?

Wright isn’t done with his potential trades for Lamar Jackson. He goes ahead to detail a few more options, in case the Colts refuse to part with their picks. “If the Colts say no, call up the Raiders. And say. ‘Okay, what about this: the number 7, your second rounder number 38, and your first and your second next year, for Lamar Jackson,” he says.

The Falcons and the Jets also make his list of potential landing spots for Jackson. However, the last suggestion may just be the wildcard here. The trade in question is with the Chicago Bears. However, no draft picks are on the scene. He says, “So if you’re Baltimore, do you quietly call the team with the most cap space in the entire NFL? A team that hasn’t had a franchise quarterback in 70 years?”

“A team that is going to be looking to spend money. And say, ‘You want to do a very simple trade? Your mobile quarterback on a rookie deal, for our established quarterback? Call up the Bears, and just see, Lamar for Justin Fields. The Bears can do whatever they want with the number one pick. And the Ravens can start this thing over with the guy that they’re more comfortable with,” he adds.

It would be rather naive to think that the Ravens or any of the other teams mentioned here would not be listening to these possibilities. The question is, will Wright’s ideas become the benchmark for a Lamar Jackson trade? Will the Ravens be able to milk out Jackson’s worth before sending him off to another city? More importantly, will they be able to find a good replacement, maybe even Bryce Young?

