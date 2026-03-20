Joe Burrow Gets Swarmed by Reporters Asking Him if He Stole “Tom Brady’s Girl” Alix Earle

Joe Burrow flew under the radar with the Cincinnati Bengals last season, but his offseason has been anything but quiet. The Bengals quarterback has been at the center of buzz ever since he was spotted leaving an Oscars afterparty alongside Alix Earle, Tate McRae, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

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What may have been just a usual celebrity crossover moment, however, quickly turned into a full-blown media storyline, especially given Earle’s recent linkups with Tom Brady. And if this wasn’t enough, Brady himself made sure to turn the volume up at the recently held Fanatics Flag Football Classic draft, where the seven-time Super Bowl champion took a direct jab at Burrow in front of a live audience.

Referring to Burrow’s Oscars night outing, Brady quipped, “That’s what they called Joe the other night… the Wildcat (Burrow’s Flag Football team name).” He followed it up with another dig: “At least he’s here, no fashion shows to attend.”

Burrow, who seemed to be caught aback with the dig, didn’t fire back. Instead, he gave Brady a harmless side-eye and eventually cracked a smile, choosing not to escalate the moment. But as it’s turned out, the attention on this topic hasn’t faded away.

Just days later, Burrow was spotted leaving Alba in West Hollywood alongside Odell Beckham Jr., where reporters were waiting outside and didn’t hold back. One of the first questions thrown his way was blunt: “Hey Joe, where are the ladies tonight?” Burrow’s response was short and flat. “Nowhere,” he said.

Then came the question that everyone had been circling around since Oscar’s night: “Hey Joe, did you really steal Tom Brady’s girl?” This time, Burrow didn’t even acknowledge the question. No smile, no reaction, just silence as he continued walking toward his car.

The concept of asking Joe Burrow if he stole Tom Brady’s girl pic.twitter.com/FXelKv5hL5 — Lala (@thefateoflala) March 20, 2026

Even when the topic shifted back to football, his tone didn’t change. When asked about Travis Kelce’s return, Burrow replied, “I think it’s great. It’s exciting to watch,” delivering it in a noticeably uninterested manner.

That composure has become a theme in how Burrow handled the entire situation. Despite being pulled into a celebrity-driven narrative involving the GOAT Tom Brady, he consistently chose not to engage. Still, the storyline has already spilled over into the football field.

Brady, who is set to captain one of the teams (Founders FFC) at the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic, has made it clear that this isn’t just a friendly exhibition for him. According to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Brady has been calling him daily, talking trash, and even declaring, “I’m going to destroy Joe [Burrow] and Jayden [Daniels].”

Safe to say, this competitive edge, combined with the off-field chatter, has added an unexpected layer of intrigue to the event between the two captains.

Fanatics Flag Football Classic airs Saturday, March 21, 1 P.M. ET on the Fox Network.