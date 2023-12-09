HomeSearch

“This Dallas Team to Me Feels Different”: Colin Cowherd Suggests the Cowboys Are Super Bowl Bound

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 09, 2023

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had a slow start but have picked up the pace, as they now stand strong with a 9-3 record. They have won their last four games and now have more than a 99% chance of making the playoffs. The Cowboys’ recent performances have convinced a lot of analysts, including Colin Cowherd, who can’t stop praising the team.

Cowherd, in his latest segment of ‘The Herd, stated that America’s Team is executing things exactly how a Super Bowl-winning team would. He then expressed his viewpoints about the team’s repeated winning pattern in recent weeks and how crucial their Week 14 game will be.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHerd/status/1733207479625089325?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Colin Cowherd acknowledged the Cowboys’ trend of dominating weaker teams while struggling against a tough opponent. He further added that they have lost every game they played against a team with a winning record this season. However, as the team rises to become the favorites among fans and pundits alike, he sees several factors that indicate the traits usually seen in Super Bowl-winning teams.

“They have an offensive coach. The last four Super Bowl champs, five of six, have had an offensive coach. They have an emerging align mix with the youth and veterans,” Colin Cowherd said. “That feels like a Super Bowl line. And this Dallas team to me feels different. And right now, I have Dallas in my Super Bowl bubble.”

The ‘Herd’ host backed his statement by calling out the exceptional performance of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, a good offensive coach, a top-tier defense, and a balance of veterans and young players in the team’s lineup. In his view, the Cowboys this year differ from before and have what it takes to make a serious run for the Super Bowl.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win against the motivated Eagles in Week 14?

The Cowboys starting QB, Dak Prescott, is already being considered by many as a strong contender for this year’s MVP title. In his last six games, he tallied 20 touchdowns, threw only one interception, and has accumulated 300+ yards in four straight games. However, their defense struggled a bit against the Seahawks in Week 13, which has raised quite a few eyebrows.

However, the Dallas Cowboys will face the real test in Week 14, as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles once again on Sunday, Week 14. The Eagles suffered a humiliating 19-42 loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week. However, the runner-up champs seem motivated enough, and Cowherd himself believes that high-caliber teams such as the Eagles respond remarkably after such defeats.

The Eagles are now 10-2 and will have to defeat the Cowboys on their home turf to maintain their top NFC seed. They recently released their injury report, and the team is ready for their upcoming bout without any issues. Star TE Dallas Goedert will return to the lineup, which would be a big help as well.

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism.

