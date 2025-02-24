Who Is 2025 Premier QB Prospect Cam Ward’s Girlfriend Nailah Landon?

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) gets a kiss from his girlfriend Nailah London after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, all eyes are on Miami Hurricanes QB, Cam Ward, who is primed to be the No. 1 overall pick this year. Beyond his football achievements and Draft prospects, however, what’s also garnered attention is Ward’s personal life, especially his relationship with Nailah Landon. But who exactly is the woman he’s been linked to? Here’s what you need to know about her.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Nailah Landon attended IC Catholic Prep for high school, where she showed immense promise as a tri-sport athlete, excelling in volleyball, basketball, and track & field. Landon’s exceptional athleticism made her the top athlete at her high school, with the Metro Suburban All-Conference honors serving as a testament to her multifaceted talent.

As Cam Ward’s girlfriend grew older, she focused on volleyball primarily—a decision that’s proved fruitful so far. She began her volleyball journey at Barry University, where she played 44 sets in her freshman year, recording 31 kills and 39 block assists.

Her impressive showing, alongside her versatility, saw her take a step forward as he joined the University of the Incarnate Word for her sophomore year. At UIW, Landon competed in 10 games in 2020 while raking up an impressive 29 blocks in 4 starts.

What’s most impressive about Landon, however, is her ability to balance her athletic commitments with academics. At UIW, the NFL-bound QB’s girlfriend pursued a degree in Communication and Media Studies, while also remaining an active presence in campus and community service.

According to Landon, her drive to give back to society stems from her immense faith in the power of kindness.

“The act of giving is important to me because it teaches many life lessons… Whether it be giving candy, my time, teaching skills, or even talking to others, I believe any act of kindness is important… Giving back to others makes me realize the privileges we have, and that with that privilege we can use our voices and actions to make someone’s day and help them,” she told the University of the Incarnate Word in a Q&A session.

Interestingly enough, it’s her bubbly and active presence on campus that led to her crossing paths with Cam Ward, who played as a QB there in 2021. As per reports, the couple started as friends before it turned into a romantic affair.

That said, Ward and Landon have kept much of their relationship private, with TikTok being the only social platform where they can periodically be seen together on Nailah’s account—@billnilla.

University of Miami QB Cam Ward and his partner Nailah pic.twitter.com/w7PZUy9g6E — Rain | Media | YourBDFavoritePublicist (@BloggedByRain) December 10, 2024

While the videos there haven’t gained much traction, Landon’s recent video bucked the trend when she posted Ward after he made it to the finals of the Heisman Trophy. “Proud Moment: My Boyfriend is a Heisman Finalist,” she penned in the caption.

All that said, it’s heartening to see the low-key dynamic between Ward and Landon in a world where the personal lives of athletes often become public narratives. Ward and Landon’s romance exemplifies a relationship rooted in respect and shared aspirations!