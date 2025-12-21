Patriots QB Reacts to His Nonsensical Nickname Drake “Drake Maye” Maye

Amid everything that has gone right for Drake Maye this season, one of the most unexpected storylines around him has had nothing to do with his league-best accuracy, his reads, or his touchdowns. Instead, it’s tied to a nickname. And not just any nickname, but a thoroughly nonsensical one that has somehow taken over Patriots conversations.

As Maye continues to author one of the best second-year quarterback seasons the league has seen in years, New England fans, teammates, and even media members have latched onto calling him Drake “Drake Maye” Maye. There is no metaphor or no clever wordplay here… it is just his name, repeated.

And hilariously enough, the MVP candidate himself isn’t entirely sure how the nickname started or why it caught on in the first place.

During a recent interview, Maye was asked directly about the origin of “Drake ‘Drake Maye’ Maye.” “I don’t know, I think it’s pretty clever,” he replied with a smile, adding,

“I mean, it’s not very unique, but it’s… I think it’s some account or something. But the guys that call me that in the locker room, it’s funny, it gets you to laugh.”

When pressed on whether he actually liked it, Maye really leaned into the absurdity: “Nobody really knows what it means. I’m for it. I’m not against it. So I think it’s pretty cool.”

Drake Maye talking about the Drake “Drake Maye” Maye nickname pic.twitter.com/km3Y8VAa59 — Drake Maye Lover (@drakemayeloverr) December 21, 2025

That said, what’s made the nickname even more endearing is how it’s bled into the rest of the Patriots ecosystem, including Drake’s wife, Ann Michael Maye. As she’s gone viral on TikTok for her wholesome baking videos throughout the season, fans have started handing out nicknames of their own.

“Bake Maye” has emerged as the favorite, while others have jokingly dubbed her “Ann Michael Maye Maye,” mirroring the quarterback’s meme nickname. And unsurprisingly, Maye is happy with all the attention his wife is attracting along with him.

“In the last couple weeks, her popularity taken off… I think it’s her just being herself… She’s from the South, [has] southern charm. She’s just being herself on social media… and I love her for it. I tell her that all the time, ‘Don’t change for anything.’ I think she deserves all the support.”

Nicknames usually don’t stick unless a team is winning and a quarterback is delivering. Clearly, Drake’s play has earned him the affection of a fanbase desperate for a new franchise face, and Ann has benefited as an extension of it.

Through 14 games in the 2025 season, Drake has put together a resume worthy of serious MVP consideration by throwing for 3,567 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He’s even leading the entire NFL in completion percentage at 70.9%.

Add in 362 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, and Maye has become the signal-caller leading an 11-3 Patriots team, that looks dominant again for the first time since the Tom Brady era.

So even if Drake “Drake Maye” Maye means absolutely nothing, it almost doesn’t matter because the Patriots are winning. And in Foxborough, that’s more than enough reason for a little joyful nonsense to take over the internet.