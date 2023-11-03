“It Works Against Almost Anybody”: Is Holger Rune Novak Djokovic’s Kryptonite?

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, after beating Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is all set to take on Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters 2023. The matchup is perhaps the most anticipated of the tournament. It’s the top seed and World No.1 up against the 20-year-old defending champion, which might decide the winner this year.

Holger Rune is one rare player to have an upper hand over Novak Djokovic when it comes to their head-to-head record. Rune leads 2-1. The last time these two played was this year at the Italian Open in Rome. Rune won that clash 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and went on to make it to the finals, only to lose to Daniil Medvedev.

Many believe that Holger Rune is a younger version of Novak Djokovic. Although prior to the Basel Indoors tournament, Rune had lost 9 out of 10 matches. But ask Djokovic and he is always full of praise for Rune, calling him extremely quick, agile and someone with great anticipation who can respond to any shot thrown at him.

During the post-match press conference earlier this year, Novak Djokovic was quoted as saying –

“In these kind of conditions, it’s very difficult to get the ball past him.He’s very, very fast, very quick. Great anticipation. Just a very talented, dynamic player, all-around player.