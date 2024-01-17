Alexander Zverev Domestic Violence Case Takes Over Australian Open As Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas & Grigor Dimitrov Comment on the Same

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany walks onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium to face Jannik Sinner of Italy on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev has been going through off-court problems. The German star has been fighting an alleged domestic abuse case, filed by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. Now, the latest developments in this court case has become the talk of the Australian Open. Zverev is currently through to the second round of the competition.

As the Australian Open starts to gather pace, tennis stars are under more and more pressure to talk about the Zverev situation. Alexander Zverev is set to undergo a trial against is alleged domestic violence case in May. Zverev will go through a 8 day trial starting from May 31st, however, will not be attending the court ‘in-person’. Although there is a “theoretically” chance that he be summoned to attend a session during the trial.

While his case is still ongoing, the German has been named in the ATP Player’s Council as well, adding more fire to the whole situation. Tennis stars like Grigor Dimitrov, Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas were asked about the Alexander Zverev situation after their match.

Grigor Dimitrov admitted that he did not know fully about the matter and hesitated from commenting about the same. However, the 32-year-old did add that all the players should gather and discuss about Zverev’s place in the Players Council. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud and Cam Norrie completely refused to talk about the situation.

Similarly, Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he has no information regarding the matter and refused to comment on the situation. However, Iga Swiatek did put forward her opinion. The women’s world number 1 initially admitted that there was no good answer to give about it. She later added that this is ATP’s decision, but she feels that promoting a player who is facing such charges is not a good move.

Alexander Zverev talks about his ongoing court case

Just like many other tennis players, Alexander Zverev was asked about his ongoing court case after his match against Dominik Koepfer. Zverev won the match in four sets against his fellow German to enter the second round. However, his post match press conference was dominated by off-court questions, rather than on-court performance.

Zverev was asked weather he would step down from his position at the ATP Players Council and the German refused to do it. Zverev said he was confident about getting a positive result in his ongoing court case. The German even admitted that no player has come up to him and question him about his ATP Player’s Council position. The journalist later asked the German his thoughts about some people wanting Zverev to be suspended from competing at the Australian Open.

Zverev was quick to admit that only journalists want that to happen. The German believes that people are just talking about the case to get more engagement from the fans. However, Zverev refused to budge and admitted that he was confident of a victory in his court case.