Novak Djokovic Superfans Troll Andy Roddick After Serb Proves American Wrong at Wimbledon

It was a hard day for Novak Djokovic as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the Wimbledon final. But the Serb can take a lot of heart from his performance over the two weeks. He has his family to thank and also his die-hard fans, both on-court and online. Djokovic has previously mentioned the names of some of his staunch supporters like Pavvy G and Julie, proving Andy Roddick wrong in the process.

Roddick had previously claimed that Novak Djokovic might not even be aware of some of his devout followers, who would do anything to protect him online. Roddick, who has been critical of Djokovic in the past, was caught up in an online stir with the likes of Pavvy G, a renowned Djokovic superfan.

Pavvy G has called out Roddick multiple times for being a pro-institution analyst who always finds some way of maligning Djokovic. Be it subtly or indirectly, Roddick has put Djokovic in a negative light. Pavvy G caught him out.

The latest one was when Roddick claimed he thought that Djokovic posting about himself and his injuries on Instagram was a way for him to catch attention and stay relevant before Wimbledon. This was because Roddick was convinced that Djokovic couldn’t have made it to Wimbledon with his nasty knee injury.

But when Djokovic finally did confirm his participation at Wimbledon, Roddick turned. Things like these make fans like Pavvy G and Julie question the 2003 US Open champ. At one point, Roddick had had it with the NoleFam and furiously slammed such online fans for spreading toxicity.

The American suggested that players like Djokovic and Nadal move on but their fans create these unnecessary fights to spread animosity. While he wasn’t entirely wrong there, he did also say that the chances of Djokovic knowing about his fans like Pavvy G and others are incredibly low. As it turns out, he was wrong.

As per a tweet by another Djoker fan Puneet, Djokovic mentioned the names Pavvy G, Julie, and others during a Serbian press conference. He thanked them for their support throughout all the ups and downs. Other players like Mardy Fish also sided with Roddick back then. Both of them were proven wrong.

I have heard that Novak mentioned Pavvy and Julie in his Serbian press conference, appreciative of their support. How awesome is that? Andy Roddick and others like Mardy Fish told us that Novak doesn’t know who Pavvy is. Seems he knows very well — Puneet (@TennisPuneet) July 13, 2024

Not Nole serving Roddick a humble pie on behalf of @pavyg — Goroaw (@goroaw) July 13, 2024

Yes he did, I just saw the interview. He mentioned larger group of people from Nolefam as people he is proud, grateful and blessed to have around him but specifically named Julie and Pavvy. — GL (@harper_zli) July 13, 2024

I believe Novak heard about Andy Roddick’s comment and gave them a shout out — Mike Colin (@realmikecolin) July 13, 2024

Yes he did, yesterday I think, I was — aleksandra ilic (@aleksasakica) July 13, 2024

PavvyG is on Novak’s payroll, of course he knows him. — Rae Comp (@rae_comp) July 13, 2024

Djokovic also thanked the crowd who came in to support him at Wimbledon. This comes just a few days after his ‘Goooood Night’ jibe.

Novak Djokovic Lost the Wimbledon Final, But He Won Millions of Hearts

Not one to bow down to external factors, Novak Djokovic hit back at the Wimbledon crowd just a few days back. At the same time, he was most humble when thanking them after losing the final. Djokovic lost 2-6, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) in the final to Alcaraz. It was a repeat of the 2023 edition, only it was easier for Alcaraz this time.

Several factors leading up to the Wimbledon contributed to the final, be it Djokovic’s quick knee recovery or his mental strength in what has been a tough year for him. Nevertheless, the 24-time Grand Slam winner still goes down as a hero for the way he fought till the end.

Despite this result, Novak Djokovic will be up and running in a few days at the Paris Olympics. Given that he did so well to reach the Wimbledon finals, he will be confident to perform well in Paris.