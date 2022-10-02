full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for NRG wants to sign OpTic Core Team

NRG wants to sign OpTic Core Team

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Sun Oct 02 2022

NRG wants to sign the OpTic Valorant Core team, including FNS, Crashies, Victor, and Coach Chet. See details below.

Due to the recent franchising hassle, Valorant Teams around the world that qualified are looking to sign Free Agents to their roster.

With franchising dates approaching, teams are taking drastic measures to retain/increase talent. NRG is making one such brilliant move.

NRG is looking to sign 3/4th of the former OpTic roster.

This includes the Duelist Victor Wong, the Initiator Austin “Crashies” Roberts, IGL Pujan “FNS” Mehta, and Coach Chet.

Valorant Reporter George Geddes leaked some information on Twitter about the deal, and it has fans flabbergasted.

Even SEN Tarik mentioned that the Ascension League is “going to be wild.” Here is the tweet that prompted fans to think about the possibility of OpTic going to NRG.


Also Read: OpTic Yay declines $1 million dollar offer from an APAC Team

With yay rumored to join either C9 or Sentinels, and Marved trying to acquire a spot in 100T by replacing bang, things are moving fast for NA.

More Information on the Deal

Since OpTic did not qualify for the franchising league, the players look to get into NA teams with an open roster.

Regarding the things on NRG’s current roster, it looks like they will be switching out eeiu, hazed, and Ethan. All three NRG players are restricted Free Agents.

NRG tex, on the other hand, is an unrestricted Free Agent, while s0m will stay on the roster following the changes. The deal will go down sometime this week with the intention to complete it ASAP to start the offseason practice.

The league is set to begin in February and conclude in March, but teams are excited to try out the new format of that Riot has introduced.

The tournament will last for three weeks and is set to begin in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All thirty teams will face each other to determine who the best is.

Click on the article below to get more information about the participating teams.

Also Read: What is Valorant Franchising? List of Participating Teams

About the author
Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

My love of writing started at a very young age and I love anything related to Games, Books, and Finance. Sharing my knowledge about these topics with readers is my goal.

Read more from Adnan Juzar Kachwala