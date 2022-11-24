OG becomes first team to crash out of the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final

The penultimate CS:GO tournament of the year is here and has claimed its first casualty. OG has departed from the competition after two straight losses. The nexa-led squad dropped two best-of-threes against FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas respectively. While the first game was arguably in FaZe’s favor, the matchup against NIP in the lower bracket was a lot more even. However, the international squad failed to close it out and is out of the tournament.

OG bows out of the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final without a map win

We are out of @BLASTPremier Fall Finals. We still have a slight chance of making it to World Finals. Let’s stay hopeful! Thank you for the support. #DreamOG pic.twitter.com/2Mhm18F50r — OG CS:GO (@OGcsgo) November 24, 2022

OG’s tournament summary

Game 1: OG vs. FaZe – OG dropped both maps with barely a fight, dropping Ancient 16-3 and Mirage 16-6.

Game 2: OG vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas – OG put up a good fight on Ancient to go to overtime. However, NIP prevailed in OT with a 22-19 scoreline. The second map was won by NIP 16-10.

While the tournament was short-lived for the squad, OG still has a chance to qualify for the Blast World Final in Abu Dhabi. Aside from a spot for the winner of the Blast Premier Fall Final, three more slots are available. These will be determined by Blast Rankings and OG has a slim chance of making it. Their qualification spot hinges on the results of other teams in the tournament.

On the other hand Team Liquid, FaZe, and NAVI are looking primed to take the tournament by storm. Coming in as heavy favorites, each team has performed to their potential, contrary to their major appearances. Another storyline for the tournament is sdy fighting for a spot at NAVI. The stand-in is looking to make his role full-time as NAVI is looking to restructure the squad to go back to winning ways.

