“Gold Looks Good on Y’all”: Sunisa Lee and Team Mark Victory With Iconic Gesture, Gymnastics Fans Go Wild

When Team USA finally clinched the Olympic gold medal they had vowed to bring back home, their excitement was boundless. Fans may have expected Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles to sit down and plan the strategy for their next competition already.

However, they pulled a hilarious and relatable move on live television by planning some short-form content in honor of their victory. Both Lee and Biles are popular among fans for their extensive social media content ranging from brand endorsements to personal life updates.

But if there’s one more thing that these two decorated gymnasts love indulging in, is making TikTok videos for entertainment. Winning the gold at the Paris Olympics was a redemption arc both wanted to conquer and master.

Biles needed a grand comeback for what she lost during the Tokyo Olympics upon quitting due to Twisties. While Lee, being hit with not one but two kidney diseases, wanted to prove how nothing could stop her on the path of fulfilling her passions.

However, what distinguishes these two experienced gymnasts is their unshaken willingness to portray reality as it is. They were unafraid to make mistakes and were eager to live like normal human beings while staying away from the spotlight.

Whether it was filming TikToks, partying with friends, vacationing with loved ones, and more, Lee and Biles have established new benchmarks for elite athletes.

Hence, when the camera panned towards them after Team USA emerged victorious at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics team finals, they excitedly approached each other with a few plans.

Biles wanted them to dance to a popular track with their gold medals shining brightly, while Lee wanted them to lipsync to a viral voiceover track.

“Everybody want to know, what I would do, if I didn’t win…I guess we’ll never know.”

The ladies showed off their medals happily, basking in the glory of their victory while filming the short video. Something about veteran athletes coming together after making history, only to plan out their social media posts seemed to strike a chord among fans.

The gymnastics world could relate to the winner’s plans

After having their hilarious and adorable exchange cast live on television, Lee went on to post the planned TikTok video on her social media accounts. This garnered several reactions from proud fans, who congratulated the team on their win.

Apparel partners GK Elite hyped them up:

“Showed up and showed out…”

And so did veteran gymnast Betty Okino:

“Ya y’all did!”

Fellow gymnast Tomas Minc assured Lee and the team of his loyalty:

“Didn’t doubt y’all for a second…”

While another fan complimented them sporting their medals:

“Gold looks good on y’all”

Lastly, one fan penned a heartfelt comment on how significant their win was:

“You guys are writing a beautiful redemption story. You ladies are awesome! Continued good health, Suni!”

Together, both the Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics teams managed to create history in their own ways. Now, on to the individual categories with some nail-biting action!