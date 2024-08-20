“It’s Only Fitting”: GK Elite Honors Simone Biles and USA Gymnastics’ Women’s Team With Special Gesture

The USA Gymnastics team’s performance at the Paris Olympics was historic since it represented the team’s resilience and strength and how they fought their struggles. To honor their victory, which was significant enough for the record books of the country, GK Elite, their apparel partner, had prepared a special gesture.

They posted a set of illustrations of the team around historic monuments in Paris to commemorate the team’s gold. GK Elite was the official supplier of leotards for Team USA and had drawn several compliments for their unique designs and sparkly elements. Some of the outfits even called for thousands of tiny rhinestones that shone brightly on stage.

The goal was to showcase just how memorable this win was, and so precious that it drew comparisons with some of the most beautiful landmarks across the city. Be it the iconic cafe Le Consulat, the Arc de Triomphe, or the Louvre Museum, the ladies were painted around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GK Elite (@gkelite)

“Historic landmarks meets historic leotards meets historic @usagym Women’s Team…It’s only fitting to put the masterpieces that are the 2024 National Team Kit Leotards together with the most iconic Parisian landmarks…”

The artist, Cris Clapp Logan, specializes in fine art and mixed media illustrations and has worked for some luxury brands like Dior, Kate Spade, and more. She wanted to depict the gymnasts showing off their talent and confidence while juxtaposing them against history.

One of the pictures stood out enough to get Biles to share it on her Instagram stories – an art of her leaping over the Arc de Triomphe. Sporting her now iconic blue leotard, lots of sparkles, and the Eiffel Tower in the background adorned the illustration.

Biles, in particular, had already made several heads turn with her jaw-dropping strength and skill at 27 – an age that most gymnasts might consider retiring.

With their golden win and several medals across various individual events, it’s safe to say that the USA women’s gymnastics team created a story that generations to come would be talking about.