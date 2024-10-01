Hezly Rivera and Quincy Wilson Pull a ‘Teen Takeover’ at the White House for a Special Event

The Olympics fever is far from fading away, with Team USA still basking in the glory of their fame and popularity. Several stars were born in the process, and the Paris Olympics saw the debut of some of the youngest stars on the roster, including artistic gymnast Hezly Rivera and 400m sprinting icon Quincy Wilson.

Recently, the two met up at the White House with several other athletes for a special event. To commemorate the athletes of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, the White House hosted a get-together, inviting all the athletes to interact with the POTUS.

Joining them were other athletes from the rugby and rowing teams, Torri Huske, Twanisha Terry, and many more. The athletes were on cloud nine, sporting their medals and official uniforms, celebrating their significant number of medals and accolades this season.

They later had a fun-filled day full of music and celebrations in the historic building. Many of them also filmed content, while the others managed to snag some cool selfies with the President of the United States himself.

Later, Wilson and Rivera even posed for some pictures with each other, showing off their gold medals to the camera. Being the youngest members of Team USA, the duo pulled off some of the toughest curve balls at the Olympics, thus making an impressive effort.

“Teen takeover at the @whitehouse…

The youngest members of the U.S. Olympic Team @hezrivera and @_quincy_wilson meet up as gold medalists.”

The two young athletes have also been in the news for turning elites so soon into their careers, with the choice of committing to the NCAA. So far, Rivera has already committed to Louisiana State University and will participate as a competitive gymnast there from 2026. The decision came after she visited several universities before finally settling on the institute that houses icons like Olivia Dunne and Zoe Miller.

Meanwhile, Wilson seems more than happy to carry the title of being the fastest high schooler ever and still hasn’t announced an NCAA appearance.

Regardless, the young athletes have hinted at a promising future for Team USA in their upcoming endeavors. The focus will now be on the LA 2028 games, where fans can expect the two champions headlining their respective events along with several others.