New Footage From Simone Biles’ Documentary Ignites Hope for Jordan Chiles Reclaiming Olympic Bronze

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of the United States celebrate after winning silver and bronze in floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

New footage from Simone Biles’ Netflix documentary, Simone Biles: Rising, generated newfound hope for Jordan Chiles, who lost her bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise finals in Paris due to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This footage captured a vital moment during the event, providing new proof crucial to reclaiming the American gymnast’s individual Olympic medal.

According to USA Today, the latest court records showed that this proof was provided by none other than director Katie Walsh and production company Religion of Sports.

The team was granted special permission in Paris to film in Bercy Arena as part of Biles‘ documentary. The crew had planned to include Olympic-related occurrences in the Netflix docuseries, which will have two additional episodes later this year.

Jordan Chiles won bronze in the women’s floor exercise final. However, the American gymnast was later demoted to fifth place after the Romanian Gymnastics Federation filed an appeal claiming that Chiles’ coach, Cecile Landi, was four seconds late to appeal in adhering to the 60-second deadline requirement.

CAS therefore dropped Chiles to fifth place, awarding bronze to Romania’s Ana Barbosu. The documentary’s new footage, however, highlighted how Chiles’ coach was heard saying, “Inquiry for Jordan!” exactly 49 seconds after the gymnast’s score in the floor exercise final was released.

Later, USA Gymnastics said that it had received footage that could be vital evidence in supporting Chiles’ inquiry, which Landi had submitted on time during the event.

Even though they provided this evidence to CAS without disclosing any public information about the source, CAS rejected it, arguing that the footage could not be submitted after a final decision had been made.

Chiles then formally challenged the CAS decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal, where her attorneys presented evidence that not only revealed the source of the new video clip, which lasted over 7 minutes, but also included a hyperlink to it.

According to the documents, the documentary’s director’s crew had three cameras set up in Bercy Arena, as well as audio from Landi, who was required to wear a microphone for recording. This eventually helped gather sufficient proof, which was then forwarded to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, and Chiles’ mother, Gina.

The American gymnast has been fighting for her individual Olympic bronze medal up until now, and once the video becomes public, fans will unite with her to reclaim the well-deserved medal.