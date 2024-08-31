Simone Biles’ Coach Takes Subtle Swipe at Olympics Judges After Gymnast’s First Pitch for Astros

The Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park for a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals, featuring a special celebration honoring Houston’s 2024 Paris Summer Olympics athletes on Friday. The event was highlighted by seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. However, shortly after the baseball team released the photos on Instagram, the gymnast’s coach reposted them with a subtle message for the Olympic judges.

Each moment of the ceremonial first pitch was captured in photographs, as shown on the Astros’ Instagram page, and one of the photos captured Biles performing the salute that gymnasts do after competing. Her coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, re-posted this particular photo and wrote:

“No 0.3 deduction for this salute!!! IT WAS PERFECT“

This was a dig at Biles’s 0.3-point penalty in the balancing beam final at the Paris Olympics for failing to salute the judges properly. It sparked outrage among the gymnast’s supporters, but after the floor exercise final, the athlete held her arms in the air while facing the judges for several seconds before walking off the floor.

Later, after the event, Biles claimed that the lengthy salute was to ensure she did not receive a similar deduction. However, no one anticipated the Olympian to do the same gesture after throwing her ceremonial first pitch for the Astros, allowing her coach to respond to the judges with this daring statement.

The images from Minute Maid Park showed Biles with her husband, Jonathan Owens, teammate Jordan Chiles, and other renowned personalities.

The two gymnasts were also seen hugging each other and posing for a photograph wearing their Astros jerseys. During the game, Biles also posed for a picture with the Astros’ mascot, Orbit, and first baseman Jon Singleton. The gymnast’s journey to Minute Maid Park was a complete success, as the home club defeated the Royals (3-2).