Simone Biles Kicks Off Gold Over America Tour Feeling “Grateful and Blessed”

With days worth of hype and promotions, Simone Biles has finally declared her marquee event, the Gold Over America Tour, open. After wrapping up the Paris Olympics, the gymnast has been neck-deep in preparations for the magnificent show. And now, as she and her troupe prepare to greet the audience, they will travel across the entire country to share the magic of gymnastics with fans.

In a celebratory social media post across various platforms, Biles posted a picture of herself posing happily on the stage against the tour banner. She also attached some glimpses from the rehearsals featuring fellow gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and more.

The entourage featured several Olympians who participated in the Paris Olympics, including Brody Malone, Carey, Chiles, Paul Juda, and Hezly Rivera, along with other popular gymnasts like Trinity Thomas, Ian Gunther, Joscelyn Roberson, and more.

Biles seemed excited about the pop-concert-style show she was about to bring to fans. With music, dance, and mind-blowing tricks across various apparatuses, she promised it would be the show of their lifetime.

Fans have been super supportive of her ventures since she announced going on tour just like her last one. Aspiring gymnasts, young kids, and those who wished to support the stars rapidly purchased tickets across various regions.

As Biles approached the event launch, she was grateful for the love fans had showered on her and her team. The intense preparation for the tour not only honed existing skills but also provided opportunities for growth.

Biles picked up new moves during rehearsals

To pull off a tour like this on a large scale, Biles and her team spent weeks practicing and perfecting their moves. However, practice sessions can be fun when one learns new tricks, and Biles did just that.

During one such rehearsal, she posted an Instagram story of herself trying out the Pommel horse move on a gymnastics mushroom. Typically a men’s gymnastics trick, the move involves engaging the core and nailing down the posture to maintain balance.

Surprisingly, Biles not only pulled it off but also managed to complete more than one rotation before sliding off. Taking things up a notch, she later practiced a cool new move on the balance beam, courtesy of teammate Skye Blakely.

The trick involved doing a headstand with no support as the gymnast turned along the beam. The ever-so-talented GOAT still managed to pull it off before gracefully landing on the floor. While this was just a glimpse, it promises a grand show that Biles probably dreamed of putting up.