“Could Achieve Absolutely Anything”: Michael Phelps Once Revealed the Formula for Becoming a Champion

Aug 16, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; Michael Phelps (USA) celebrates after winning the finals for the mens 100m butterfly at the National Aquatics Center during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Phelps tied Mark Spitz for the most gold medals won in a single Olympic games with seven. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Michael Phelps transitioned from being the GOAT of the sport to being a role model for several who wanted to achieve greatness like him. The most decorated swimmer of all time often spoke about what separated great people from average ones. It turns out that he had the secret formula for becoming a champion.

Becoming a champion was no less a feat, and Phelps wanted to ensure people lived up to their full potential. In a series of old videos he shared on his Instagram story, the swimming legend recounted his experiences and tied them all up with how they contributed to his title of being the greatest.

The main gist was to highlight the role of discomfort in one’s success as a champion. Feeling positive was crucial, but combatting blues while aiming to become the greatest was the true formula of being a champion in every circumstance.

“Mental power that the greatest athletes have can push all the pain aside,”

Somewhere, Phelps also felt that battling discomfort to become a champion was like investing money for the future. Sure, it may not feel comfortable initially, and one might not feel like doing it every day, being tempted to spend it all right away. But in the end, it would accumulate to form something great enough that the efforts would seem worth it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skills NT Swimming (@skillsntalents)

Even icons like him had tough days when he wouldn’t want to get out of bed to train and become the GOAT. But he knew the discomfort he battled would yield greater returns during international competitions.

One way to combat everyday struggles was to count the smaller joys in life. This process would not seem monotonous, and the reward would feel sweeter.

“I believe that whatever I put my mind to, and if I was willing to make sacrifices, and I was dedicated, that I could achieve absolutely anything.”

Ultimately, he believed what separated great personalities from average people was the ability to perform the tough tasks that others might put off for later. They would show up even when they didn’t want to, resulting in more willpower and the capacity to conquer some of the toughest battles.