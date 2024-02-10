Cole Young Bags an Emotional Win Against Zachary Zane at the Power Slap 6 Championship

In one of the emotional matches at the Power Slap 6, promising young star Cole Young won against Zachary Zane with a narrow strike. The former powered through a couple of rough days before tasting his sweet win.

Advertisement

The welterweight division match, which requires players to weigh between 156 and 170 pounds, began with a coin toss. Young won the toss and decided to strike first. Right from that moment, the icon played to win. His first strong move came as a promise to his purpose.

The first round also witnessed Young receive an edge that led him to win. Zane committed a foul with his first strike. After three rounds of the opponents brutally going at each other, the scores kept fans on the edge of their seats. However, Young won narrowly, with the scores mounting to 28-29.

Advertisement

“A dream come true… I am fu**ing pumped right now.”

Young’s win meant more than just a feather on his cap. The champion witnessed a tragic couple of weeks, with his father passing away weeks before the match and his son Cal suffering from an ultra-rare CDG disease and liver failure.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/powerslapleague/status/1756124127721582898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In an interview right after his win, a teary-eyed Young dedicated the win to his family and was pumped for more. He was scheduled to fly back to donate a part of his liver to his son. Yet, amidst all the setbacks, the 27-year-old promised fans more.

“I am not going anywhere…”

Advertisement

Swearing to return and ultimately win the championship, Young was serious about his mission. As he juggled his personal and professional lives, fans looked forward to more.

Power Slap 6 witnesses exciting matches between champions

Previously, fans had a great time witnessing star Robert Trujillo win against Dallas Marron in a nail-biting match. The duo went head-to-head, with the former immediately knocking out his opponent in the second round. Although Marron presented a promising potential, Trujillo came through with his technique and power.

The match marked Trujillo’s fourth knockout match and sixth overall win. Given how the New Mexican is popular for his strong defensive stance and powerful strikes, fans rooted for him throughout rounds. The wait was cut short when the 31-year-old delivered two powerful blows to secure his win.