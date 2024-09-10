Fred Kerley Taunts Matthew Hudson-Smith Ahead of 300M Challenge: “Will Never Be Ready”

While the 2024 season is ending in a few months, fans already anticipate the 2025 track and field season. There will be other events, but many people are looking forward to the friendly competition between Fred Kerley and Matthew Hudson-Smith in a 300-meter race.

Before their friendly track battle, Kerley heightened the atmosphere between the two by taunting his British opponent with a cheeky message.

Track Oval reposted on Instagram a recent X post from the American sprinter in which he requested that somebody conduct the 300-meter challenge this month. However, Kerley also reposted the social media post on his own Instagram story, stating:

“Matthew will never be ready for me.“

The 29-year-old had sky-high confidence and knew exactly what he was doing. Following his 400-meter race in the Lausanne Diamond League, Hudson-Smith proposed this race, naming prominent competitors.

The British athlete’s first concept was to have a competition between Team USA and Great Britain, but he subsequently modified it to include additional prominent athletes such as Letsile Tebogo, Zharnel Hughes, Rai Benjamin, and Noah Lyles.

However, no definite time was set for this event. Given his impressive track record and competitive spirit, it’s no surprise that Kerley was drawn to this unique challenge.

Kerley’s stellar sprinting career

Kerley‘s stellar sprinting career began with his prowess in the 400-meter event. Seeing this 300-meter friendly challenge piqued his interest in one of track and field’s rare divisions.

Following the Rome Diamond League on August 30th, the American sprinter was determined to compete in this friendly challenge. Kerley has participated in various divisions, including the 100, 200, and 400-meter races. His versatility in competition gives him numerous possibilities to reach the top.

However, following his Olympic bronze medal in the 100 meters in Paris, the 29-year-old looks forward to a significant challenge. The 300 meters is one of the most uncommon categories in track, and even if Kerley has never raced it, according to his World Athletics profile, it will be an excellent opportunity for spectators to witness him compete against other top track athletes.