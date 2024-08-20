Noah Lyles Reveals His Track and Field Ambitions for the ‘Next Three Years’

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates after winning the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles disclosed his ambitions for the coming years in the most recent edition of Nightcap on YouTube, much to Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson’s curiosity.

When asked about the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, Lyles confidently stated that he’s already qualified as the defending champion in both the 100 and 200 meters. He explained:

“The way I’m going to see these next three years is I want to perfect how to handle the double.”

Lyles’ goals remain unwavering: to win gold medals in both the 100 and 200-meter races. Reflecting on his last Olympic cycle, he noted that while training for the 200-meter dash, he also competed in the 100-meter dash.

Now, with mastery over both distances, he aims to surpass his personal bests. The 27-year-old athlete is laser-focused on preparing for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

During the conversation, Chad Johnson chimed in, highlighting the challenges Lyles might face in pushing his limits and analyzing future competitors. Undeterred, the 100-meter Olympic champion responded:

“Of course, it’s difficult. Of course, everybody wants it. If it was easy, everybody would do it. Come on now; I’m not here to do the easy. I’m not here to do the mundane.”

Lyles has always embraced challenges that push him beyond his current abilities. He emphasized that his daily track training is aimed at exploring his body’s potential through consistent exercise.

Throughout his career, Lyles has delivered on his promises in major events. In the 2024 season, he set ambitious early goals and, drawing on his expertise, secured the long-coveted Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters.

However, his quest to win multiple Olympic gold medals was hampered by COVID-19, but the athlete was satisfied with his accomplishments. With the season concluding in a few months, Lyles will focus on defending his Olympic title and improving in the events in the future.