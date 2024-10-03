Simone Biles Reveals ‘Mission’ on Gold Over America Tour’s Newest Leg

Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour has already covered various cities, and the members are having fun. Since they want the audience to get the best experience ever, they often craft their performances to be more impressive. However, Biles’ tour carries another mission for her, and she recently revealed it.

In her latest post on her Threads account, Biles wrote about her new journey, moving from New Jersey to Pittsburgh. She mentioned the importance of having good food on the road for everyone and how she wanted to satisfy her sweet cravings along the way.

This wasn’t the only instance of the team scouting for good food; they have been doing so since the beginning. Previously, in New Jersey, Biles raved about a place that offered a spectacular set of chicken wings.

Blue 42 Bar impressed Biles with its good food and taste and its overwhelming number of options. Taking to her Instagram stories, Biles expressed her surprise when she learned that the restaurant sold 150 flavors of chicken wings!

The team then went on to try nine flavors, which Biles claimed were a hit amongst all of them. Since she discovered the place on tour and had been there for the first time, she knew she would return to NJ soon to try out more flavors.

Meanwhile, Biles’ culinary adventures have taken quite an interesting trajectory, from her casual claims of being a foodie to her current status as a potential restaurant owner.

Biles leaps into restaurant business for a golden opportunity

It’s not every day that one gets to witness an Olympic champion’s vision converted into a public spectacle. But Biles has taken the idea of her enthusiasm surrounding food to the next level.

She and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport team announced the opening of a brand-new eatery. The ‘Taste of Gold’ will reveal Biles’ favorites, carrying her preferences and personality through food, overall theme, decor, etc.

The restaurant is set to open its doors next year, and several have reported construction going on already. Apart from being a foodie, Biles can now say for sure that her enthusiasm for food comes on a professional level, too.