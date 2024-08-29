Simone Biles’ Sister Adria Reflects on Paris Experience and Hints at the Gymnast’s Future

After seeing her sister, Simone Biles, win three golds and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Adria Biles reminisced on the experience. On ‘The Chris Osmond Show’, Adria shed light on Biles’ future and also talked about her time in the gymnasium, where she saw her sister win gold for Team USA in both the team and individual events.

While the show’s host Chris Osmond praised the 27-year-old for her outstanding achievement in the Paris Olympics, Adria brought attention to the fact that this was Simone’s third Olympic Games. She mentioned that her sister’s beam routines in Paris were flawless and that this one appeared to be her final one, saying:

“Yeah, you’re trying to enjoy the moment, but like every beam routine she did, I was like, ‘This is about to be the last one.’ It was kind of hard for me to come to terms with because I love watching my sister compete. So, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not going to ever see her compete again.'”

One of Adria’s favorite things to do is to watch her sister, Simone perform in her many events. As she watched her sister compete at the prestigious event, she had a range of mixed feelings due to the possibility that the Olympic Games in Paris would be her last.

Osmond was taken aback by Adria’s revelation regarding the event; he was wondering if the 2024 Olympic Games was the last of Biles’ outstanding gymnastics career. He then offered a question:

“So you really think she’s going to throw in the towel like she’s done?”

Adria further mentioned that she wanted her sister to keep performing, but that she also thought she needed a break from the sport. In addition, she said that when Simone winds up her career, she can do what she loves most: watch her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens, compete or go on adventure trips.

Biles’ sister stated that she would be pleased to sit in the stands and watch her sister perform again if the gymnast continues her career. The narrative of the two siblings is far from over, and fans are eager to witness their bond develop even more.