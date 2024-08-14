“From Paris With Love”: Simone Biles and Sister Adria Share Their Special Moments From Time in Paris

Simone Biles’ family always accompanies her to large events, just so they can cheer her on. Well, the same happened in Paris and a recent Instagram post showed Simone and her sister, Adira, exploring the French city after the Olympics concluded.

The gymnast’s social media post began with a selfie of her in a car followed by one of her posing on a couch with a lot of monochromatic photo frames in the background. Subsequently, the third slide had the gymnast in a lounge with a couch and a giraffe statue next to it, while Christian Dior pillows lay around on the floor.

Simone was then pictured carrying a bright yellow Louis Vuitton bag, while the fifth slide showed her enjoying a drink on a boat. Lastly, the sixth slide was a shot of Biles looking out from a balcony wearing a customized oversized t-shirt that had the words “not from Paris madame” printed on it.

On top of it, the entire post was captioned,

“From Paris with love.”

Adria Biles also shared a few photos on her Instagram, beginning with a candid photograph from the same spot with the giraffe in the background. The next slide included a mirror selfie, followed by a quote:

“It’s me and my trip to Paris against my bank account.”

Both sisters were making the most of their trip to Paris, as evidenced by the social media post, which also featured them taking selfies with each other while wearing different outfits.

The Team USA gymnast had a wonderful Olympic experience since in addition to her shining medals, she was able to spend some quality time with her close ones in the city of love.

Simone in awe of husband Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens has always been Simone’s biggest supporter. In fact, before winning her second gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the gymnast appeared in the football safety’s Instagram post, where he was seen enjoying his time in Saint-Denis.

While the NFL star posed in front of various tourist attractions, including the Louvre Pyramid and the Eiffel Tower, he was most fascinated by the incredible paintings at the Louvre Museum.

In fact, the football safety utilized his skills to edit one of the paintings virtually to frame his wife’s famed gymnastic posture. This was also noticed by Biles, who reposted it on her Instagram account, highlighting the couple’s affection for each other.