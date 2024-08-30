Adria Biles Opens Up About How Her Obsession With Sister Simone Biles Inspired Her to Start Gymnastics

In a recent interview on The Chris Osmond Show, Adria Biles, the younger sister of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, revealed how her admiration for her sibling’s achievements led her to pursue gymnastics herself. Adria candidly discussed her initial “obsession” with Simone’s gymnastics career, which ultimately inspired her own journey in the sport.

The host emphasized that Adria and Simone had been inseparable since childhood and inquired whether the sisters had the same enthusiasm for gymnastics.

Adria revealed that Simone started her athletic journey at 6 or 7. She mentioned that her sibling’s interest in gymnastics influenced her to try it around the same age.

Adria recounted these childhood memories and the reason for starting her gymnastics career, saying:

“I only wanted to do it because she wanted to do it. Like, I was obsessed with my sister; I still am because we’re really best friends, but I wanted to do it because she wanted to do it.“

Adria’s obsession with Simone finally led their parents to enroll them both in gymnastics. She recalled her first competition, which was a surprising experience for her because she had difficulty figuring out why people were gazing at her.

Her mother pulled her out of the competition, but Adria still wanted to compete because Simone was a part of it. The 25-year-old also mentioned that her mother reintroduced her to gymnastics the following year, and that was when she truly fell in love with the sport.

After watching Simone compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the gymnast won three golds and a bronze medal, Adria had an entirely distinct view of her sister and even speculated about her future in the sport.

Biles’ Paris experience with a hint for the future

Adria mentioned that the Paris Olympics were Simone’s third Olympics, and her sister’s ability to perform flawless beam routines was mesmerizing.

While Adria cherished the moment, she predicted that this could be Simone’s final Olympic Games. She found this difficult to accept and wished to see more of her gymnast sibling from the stands.

While the 25-year-old would miss Simone’s antics in the gym, she also stated that the athlete needed a well-deserved break from the sport. In addition, she stated that after Simone’s career ends, she will be able to do what she enjoys most: watch her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens, compete or go on adventurous travels.