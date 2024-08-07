“So Happy for Her”: Simone Biles Shares Heartfelt Congratulations as Rebeca Andrade Wins Gold at Paris Olympics

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States talks with Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“Rebeca Andrade, when she won gold, you and Jordan both bowed down,” TODAY host Hoda Kotb commented on Simone Biles’ actions at the Paris Olympics.

The interview, ‘Simone Biles talks redemption at Paris, self-care, Olympic future‘ was released on YouTube, where the athlete described her joy when her long-time competitor won gold.

She also discussed the gesture she and her fellow Team USA gymnast, Jordan Chiles, made toward the Brazilian athlete. By kneeling before Andrade, Biles was sending a powerful message to the community. Reflecting on this moment, she said:

“Yes, and I think it’s all about sportsmanship, and we don’t care whether we win or lose. We are always gonna keep a good face, and support our competitors.”

While Biles acknowledged her rivalry with the Brazilian gymnast, she emphasized that competition remains within the gymnasium. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist stated that there was never any personal conflict with competitors.

Instead, the sport has always been about pushing limits during competition while providing support when needed. She also added that every gymnast undergoes similar preparation, and all efforts should be honored, regardless of the outcome.

“So, you have to give them their flowers, and that’s exactly what me and Jordan were doing, and we were so happy for her. She deserved it. She had the best floor routine that day, and at the Olympics.”

Biles’ gracious recognition of her competitor’s gold medal win was admirable. However, her candid acknowledgment that their skills were unmatched by others in the competition was surprisingly forthright.

The American stated that Rebeca had dominated the floor exercise rounds since the start of the Paris Olympics. With such confidence in her moves, the Brazilian won a gold medal in the individual round, and Biles noted how far ahead of her competitors Rebeca was.

The women’s floor exercise finals were the last round of the artistic gymnastics competition. And none of the gymnasts came close to the Brazilian’s 14.166. Biles reached 14.133, but a 0.6-point penalty cost her the gold medal.

Jordan Chiles of the United States won the bronze medal with a score of 13.766, edging Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who finished fourth with 13.700. The women’s floor exercise event brought the artistic gymnastics competitions to a close at the Paris Olympics, and the way it entertained the crowd was simply intriguing.