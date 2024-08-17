Rebeca Andrade Praises ‘Opponent’ Simone Biles Post-Paris Olympics Podium Moment

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States talks with Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympics often spark intense competition between top athletes with massive fan bases. However, in Artistic Gymnastics, GOAT Simone Biles has fostered a beautiful relationship with her opponents, particularly Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade.

Despite competing head-to-head in various categories at the Paris Olympics, Biles and Andrade have consistently demonstrated friendship goals, expressing admiration for each other’s talents. When Andrade won gold in the floor routine, Biles’ gracious acknowledgment came naturally.

Andrade highlighted this sportsmanship in an interview with Mais Você, a popular Brazilian talk show. A Reddit post translated her comments, revealing her perspective on fellow gymnasts, especially Biles, with whom she shares a strong rapport.

Contrary to fans who often pit the two gymnasts against each other online, Andrade emphasizes that mutual respect trumps competition between them. She expressed how much Biles’ gesture on the podium meant to her, along with being part of an all-black winner roster.

Since 2018, Biles and Andrade have competed closely in vault events, showcasing their comparable talents. Even when discussing Biles’ challenges in Tokyo, Andrade admitted feeling equally upset by the situation.

Seeing Biles back in form in Paris reignited Andrade’s competitive spirit. They enjoyed the competition while cheering each other on from the sidelines. Andrade expressed admiration for Biles prioritizing her mental health and making a strong comeback.

The Brazilian star also acknowledged the immense pressure her American counterparts face globally. She marveled at their ability to perform with style and composure under such expectations. This passion for gymnastics fuels Andrade’s respect and support for Biles and her teammates.

Meanwhile, what does Biles feel about Andrade?

The respect and love have always been mutual, but when it came down to future competitions, Biles admitted that her Brazilian opponent had her sweating. Being the only one who came so close to beating her, the 27-year-old wanted to give up.

In a post-victory press conference, Biles talked about her love for Andrade and how she respected their friendship on and off gymnastics. The feats that the Brazilian pulled off this year at the Olympics were spectacular and left Biles scrambling to catch up with a narrow margin.

“I don’t wanna compete with Rebeca no more!”

Biles jokingly admitted when reporters asked her about plans and competitions. While she enjoyed basking in the glory of her gold medals, she knew her reign on individual events wouldn’t last, given Andrade’s visible dominance. Yet, the women persevere and prove that there’s more to sports than just rivalry.