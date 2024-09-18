Simone Biles Reflects on Celebrating Rival Rebeca Andrade’s Victory on All-Black Podium: “Win with Grace, Lose with Grace”

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles shared her thoughts on celebrating her rival Rebeca Andrade’s victory with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles at the Accor Arena during a historic all-black podium moment at the Paris Olympics.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Biles opened up about the emotional gymnastic floor exercise podium moment that captured hearts worldwide. The event, which has since become controversial due to a late decision forcing Chiles to return her bronze medal, began on a high note with a touching display of sportsmanship.

Jordan and Biles made headlines when they were seen ‘bowing’ to Brazilian rival Andrade, who clinched first place in the competition. Reflecting on the viral moment, Biles expressed,

“That’s who Jordan and I are as people. Win with grace, lose with grace, whatever that may be…“

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist emphasized the importance of acknowledging Andrade’s journey:

“We really wanted to give Rebeca her flowers in that moment because she’s been through so much.“

The significance of the moment extended beyond personal rivalries. Biles recognized the broader impact of the all-black podium, expressing how meaningful and inspiring this achievement would be for “many girls and boys all of over the world” of color who might see themselves represented in this success.

The spontaneous gesture was a genuine expression of respect rather than a calculated move for the cameras. Biles revealed:

“Jordan was just like, ‘should we do this?’ and I was like, ‘honestly, yes.’ If cameras weren’t there, we still would have done it.“

This resemblance to sportsmanship occurs when the gymnastics community grapples with the controversial issue of Landi’s appeal in the Chiles-Barbosu bronze medal debate.

New documentary footage emerges over Chiles’ scoring appeal

The controversy centers around the timing of Chiles’ coach Cecile Landi’s inquiry at the Paris Olympics following her pupil’s floor routine. After the appeal, Chiles was initially moved from the fifth to the third position. However, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation challenged the result, claiming Landi’s appeal came outside the mandated 60-second window.

This led to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) intervening, ultimately dropping Chiles to fifth place and awarding the bronze to Romania’s Ana Barbosu. A newly released footage, part of Simone Biles’ Netflix Documentary Simone Biles: Rising, contradicts the basis of the Romanian appeal.

Timestamps in the video clearly indicated that Landi initiated her inquiry 49 seconds after the final scores were displayed. Landi’s repeated calls for an “Inquiry for Jordan” became murky as the recipient of her request seemed to struggle with hearing or comprehending it initially.

This revelation has sparked renewed hope for Chiles and her fans, raising questions about the decision-making process and the potential of human error in such high-stakes competition.