“Leading the Charge…”: Team USA Announces Official Olympics Swimming Team Captains

It is a historic moment for the US Olympic Swim Team as they’ve finally declared their captains for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Together, the arsenal of athletes has chosen four veterans to act as their voice and take up the leadership for the season.

For the women’s category, Katie Ledecky and Abbey Weitzeil made it to the roster, while for the men’s category, Ryan Murphy and Nic Fink were the top choices. The four of them have previously been a part of the Olympics during different seasons, with Ledecky marking her fourth Olympic appearance this year in Paris.

The official social media account of USA Swimming put up a poster of all four captains happily posing for the camera. They donned the official team t-shirts for the occasion and hoped to lead their way to the final stage.

“Leading the charge to Paris…”

Ledecky is one of the seniors in the team with a total of ten Olympic medals throughout her career, making her one of the most decorated female swimmers in history. However, this year, she might choose to opt out of the 200m freestyle to focus on the rest of the categories.

Murphy and Weitzeil have made it to their third Olympic games and are geared up to lead their respective regiments. Murphy’s expertise in the 100m and 200m backstroke has gifted him world records and titles, proving beneficial for the team. At the same time, Weitzeil has been an integral part of the relay team, winning several medals in the same category.

Naturally, fans were elated at the choice of captains by the swim team, although some voiced their concerns over icon Caeleb Dressel missing from the roster. Regardless, the current group was a hit amongst the masses, and hopes of winning more golds poked through the comments.

The US Olympics trials witnessed GOAT Michael Phelps stunned during the 100m Fly

A few weeks back, the 100m Butterfly trials saw a dramatic showdown between two star athletes who eventually secured their seats to Paris. 27-year-old Caeleb Dressel and 17-year-old Thomas Heilman went head-to-head and crossed the finish line at 50.19 and 50.80, respectively.

The race caught the attention of Phelps, who had his jaw on the floor after witnessing the athletes’ speeds. Knowing how they’ve come close to making history like he once did during his prime, watching such a performance was a matter of pride for the Baltimore Bullet.