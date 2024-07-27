mobile app bar

World Record Holder Gretchen Walsh Secures Semi-final Spot in the 100M Butterfly With a Second-Place Finish

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Gretchen Walsh

Gretchen Walsh was full of optimism going into the Paris Olympics, as she is the current world record holder in the 100-meter butterfly. But in the final few meters of Heat 4, the results completely altered for the world record holder, who had to settle for second place.

Heat 4 began with a delayed start across the entire grid. The commentators were undoubtedly surprised, but they thought Walsh would dominate the race because of her remarkable swimming ability, and she did so after only a few meters.

The American swimmer also made sure she was the first to reach the 50-meter mark, leaving her competition far behind her. However, Walsh’s pace slowed, which raised concerns among the spectators as Japanese swimmer Mizuki Hirai surged behind her.

Both swimmers were competing side by side in the pool, but because there could only be one winner, the Japanese competitor was the first to reach the 100-meter mark in 56.71.

Gretchen Walsh was separated by 0.04 seconds with a 56.75 finish, but now that she has advanced to the semi-finals, the world record holder will be looking forward to a solid performance in her next event.

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

