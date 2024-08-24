Kenny Bednarek Reveals His Dream Sponsorship to ‘Make His Life Easier’

Kenny Bednarek, known for his impressive track performances, has recently opened up about his aspirations beyond athletic achievements. In a video posted on the USA Track and Field YouTube channel, the Paris Olympic silver medalist shared insights into the type of sponsorship he believes would significantly improve his quality of life and support his athletic career.

In a Mic’d-up-style video that allows athletes to put on a mic and go about their day practicing and interacting with fellow athletes, Bednarek spoke about many topics, including his undying love for Oreos and how his teammate Courtney Lindsey’s boxing skills.

A notable point he briefly mentioned was his desire for a specific sponsor. Athletes go through some high-endurance training and often require hydration in all optimum forms. Energy drinks like Gatorade could be a good option, but good packaged water is an essential item.

Bednarek highlighted the high cost of water in the US while discussing his favorite snack. He expressed his wish for a packaged water brand sponsorship, stating:

“Would be nice to have a water sponsor. (Would) make my life easier ’cause water’s expensive.”

That’s not to say that the Olympic medalist remains without any sponsors since sports apparel brand Nike has backed him for a while now. Their partnership began in 2019 and has been going strong ever since, with Nike even providing him with a special pair of spikes for the Olympics.

The brand also ensured Bednarek got the best training exposure by connecting him with Dennis Mitchell, who also coaches Sha’Carri Richardson. For this, the company asked the sprinter to move from Indian Hills to Florida, and he decided to trust the process.

Bednarek seems open to working with more brands and companies that understand his never-give-up attitude and honest personality. He has never shied away from being real with his fans and often receives appreciation for being open about various aspects of the sport.

While Nike is on board with his presentation, there are hopes that his emerging popularity might make him a good candidate for other brands, too.