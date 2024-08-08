mobile app bar

Team USA Day 13 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 18, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower as final preparations are underway for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

American fans eagerly anticipated watching Team USA athletes compete in the remaining days of the Paris Olympics after Quincy Hall’s gold medal win and Katie Moon’s silver medal in the Women’s Pole Vault Final.

Day 13 of the competition didn’t disappoint.

Marathon Swimming

Women’s 10km

Katie Grimes – 15th place

Mariah Denigan – 16th place

Athletics

Women’s Shot Put Qualification

Raven Saunders – 7th place (Qualified)

Jaida Ross – 8th place (Qualified)

Chase Jackson – 17th place

Canoe Sprint

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats

Nevin Harrison – 1st place (Qualified for Semifinals)

*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day.*

