Team USA Day 13 Results at Paris Olympics

American fans eagerly anticipated watching Team USA athletes compete in the remaining days of the Paris Olympics after Quincy Hall’s gold medal win and Katie Moon’s silver medal in the Women’s Pole Vault Final.
Day 13 of the competition didn’t disappoint.
Marathon Swimming
Women’s 10km
Katie Grimes – 15th place
Mariah Denigan – 16th place
Athletics
Women’s Shot Put Qualification
Raven Saunders – 7th place (Qualified)
Jaida Ross – 8th place (Qualified)
Chase Jackson – 17th place
Canoe Sprint
Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats
Nevin Harrison – 1st place (Qualified for Semifinals)
*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day.*