Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman Address Team USA’s Disqualification in 4x100M Relay at Paris Olympics

American fans were shocked to learn that Team USA was disqualified in the 4×100-meter relay after crossing the finish line in seventh place due to a baton exchange error between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek.

The event, however, saw Andre de Grasse of Canada anchor his team to the gold medal, crossing the finish line in 37.50 seconds. Team South Africa came in second with a 37.57, followed by Great Britain in third with a 37.61.

It was a complete disaster for Team USA, and the athletes shared their thoughts on the topic, as shown on Chris Chavez’s X profile.

“We are here to perform and do what USA do best. We didn’t get the job done… I don’t think we’re disappointed, we’ve just got to learn from this and keep on going.”

Kyree King and Fred Kerley, who were on the squad, remarked that they were eager to win an Olympic medal, but things didn’t go as planned. He is not disappointed with this performance, but he regarded this as a learning experience to avoid repeating it in the future.

While Kerley remained optimistic after Team USA’s disqualification from the men’s 4×100-meter relay finals, his fellow athlete, Christian Coleman, also expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying:

“We practiced a lot. Me and Kenny have been competitors but also teammates a few times over the years. We felt really confident going out there. In the heat of the moment, it just didn’t happen out there.”

Coleman made it clear that he and Bednarek prepared significantly before the Paris Olympics to synergize in the relays. He described them as independent competitors in track meet and teammates in relay events.

The disqualification in the men’s 4×100-meter relay due to a baton exchange error was an unexpected setback for Team USA at this premier track and field event. However, the women’s team made up for it with a stellar performance in their 4×100-meter relay.

Melissa Jefferson set a strong foundation for Team USA before handing the baton, off to Twanisha Terry. Terry’s outstanding 9.98-second leg was the fastest of the second runners.

Gabby Thomas received the baton next, but her 10.25-second split saw the team slip to fourth place. In a dramatic finish, Sha’Carri Richardson blazed through her leg in 10.09 seconds, securing the gold medal for the United States.

Team USA’s final time of 41.78 seconds edged out Great Britain (41.85) and Germany (41.97), who took silver and bronze respectively. This victory showcased the resilience and talent of the American women’s relay team, turning potential disappointment into triumph on the world stage.