Novak Djokovic Favorite to Win the Final After Having 11-Year Tiebreak Record at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic’s remarkable tiebreak record at Roland Garros continues to make headlines, with the former World No.1 once again proving his mettle on the grand stage. Djokovic has maintained an impressive streak over the past 11 years, particularly at this venue. Whenever he has won a tiebreak on clay in Paris since the 2013 French Open, he has gone on to win the match against his opponents.

This streak is particularly noteworthy given that his last defeat after winning a tiebreak came in a memorable clash against Rafael Nadal in the 2013 French Open semifinals.

Djokovic, known for his incredible fitness and resilience, clinched the second set after losing the first. However, Nadal fought back fiercely, capturing the next set with his characteristic tenacity and skill.

One has to remember that 2013 was still Djokovic’s peak, even though Nadal is the quintessential King of Clay. So the Serb did fight back to win the fourth set, much against expectations.

The fifth set ended in a grueling 9-7 finish and the match took over 4 hours to complete. It remains a classic and one of the most hard-fought Grand Slam matches till date.

Coming back to the present, Djokovic’s Olympics gold medal match is yet another instance of the 24-time Grand Slam champion winning a tiebreak. With that, Djokovic has extended his remarkable record.

Will Alcaraz replicate Nadal in this way too? Both Djokovic and Alcaraz are not backing down, as both are locked in at 4-4 at the time of writing this report. Djokovic’s ability to thrive under pressure and his track record in tiebreaks make him a formidable favorite as he aims to add another Grand Slam title to his collection.

With his history of clutch performances and the tension surrounding the match, Djokovic is looking to absorb in and end his streak of not winning an Olympic gold in his 20-year career.